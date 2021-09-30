Petrol driver shortage: No improvement in supplies, say retailers

Queue for petrol at Asda

There has been no sign of improvement in petrol supplies at independent petrol stations, industry body the Petrol Retailers Association says.

The PRA, which represents independent fuel retailers, said that more than a quarter (27%) of its members' petrol stations were out of fuel on Thursday.

The industry body represents nearly 5,500 of the UK's 8,300 stations.

"Trying to calm this down appears to be a monumental task at the moment," said PRA chairman Brian Madderson.

"The surge in demand appears to be continuing," he said. "There's been no easing off of the pressure from drivers wanting to refuel whenever they can, wherever they can."

Mr Madderson said he'd written to the government this morning to warn them of the likelihood of rising prices at the pumps, caused by the value of the pound falling against the dollar, and the rise in the price of Brent Crude Oil.

"Those two have already started to impinge on wholesale prices which have gone up - in the last three nights - by nearly 3p a litre", he said.

Government plans to use the army to address some of the delivery issues in the coming days would help, Mr Madderson said, but the main thing that was required was a change in public behaviour.

"Let's just try and calm it down please," he said.

He said he understood that the army could be helping by the weekend.

The majority of sites completely out of stock were BP franchisees.

He said the PRA was talking to BP about the issues they were facing.

Supply problems

Over the past few weeks, the UK has been grappling with a fuel crisis driven by concerns over supply.

While the government and industry say there is enough fuel at UK refineries, there have been fears that a shortage of lorry drivers would affect the transport of fuel to petrol stations.

Long queues and frustrated customers have led to multiple reports of abuse of service station staff on social media.

BBC broadcast engineer Simon Hardwick tweeted: "Chatting with a member of staff at a supermarket petrol station who said they are getting deliveries but within a few hours they sell out again. He also mentioned the abuse he's been receiving from members of the public."

Industry leaders have condemned physical and verbal abuse suffered by service station employees during the crisis.

On Wednesday, Gordon Balmer, executive director of the PRA, said: "We are extremely disappointed to hear many forecourt staff are experiencing a high level of both verbal and physical abuse which is completely unacceptable.

"Forecourts are trying their best to manage queues and ensure there is plenty of fuel to go around."

Mr Balmer said that fuel deliveries "have been reduced solely due to the shortage of HGV drivers" and "fuel stocks remain normal at refineries and terminals".

The haulage industry blames the shortage of lorry drivers on factors including Covid and Brexit.

Pay bump

Meanwhile, petrol station group EG said its workers would get a 5% pay rise for "heroic" work since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The wage increase takes the minimum rate for over-18s to £9.50 per hour at EG Group, which was founded by the Asda-owning Issa brothers.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, the billionaire co-founders and co-chief executives of the group, said: "Our colleagues have pulled out all the stops and been nothing short of heroic during often very difficult times since the start of the pandemic.

"It is due to their hard work and dedication that EG has continued to be a growth business, performing strongly over the past 12 months.

"We are grateful to each and every one of them for their contributions and are therefore making a total reward package available to them which we believe is among the best in the country."

EG Group was founded in 2001 and has more than 45,000 staff working in more than 6,200 sites in Europe, the US and Australia.