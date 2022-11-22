EG Industries Berhad's (KLSE:EG) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

The share price of EG Industries Berhad (KLSE:EG) has been growing in the past few years, however, the per-share earnings growth has been lacking, suggesting something is amiss. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 29 November 2022. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Alex Kang Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, EG Industries Berhad has a market capitalization of RM196m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM858k over the year to June 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 32% over the year before. We note that the salary portion, which stands at RM853.1k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below RM917m, reported a median total CEO compensation of RM51k. Hence, we can conclude that Alex Kang is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Alex Kang holds RM17m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary RM853k RM643k 99% Other RM5.0k RM5.0k 1% Total Compensation RM858k RM648k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 80% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 20% of the pie. Investors will find it interesting that EG Industries Berhad pays the bulk of its rewards through a traditional salary, instead of non-salary benefits. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at EG Industries Berhad's Growth Numbers

EG Industries Berhad has reduced its earnings per share by 18% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 5.6% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has EG Industries Berhad Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 13% over three years, EG Industries Berhad shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Alex receives almost all of their compensation through a salary. Despite the positive returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about whether these returns will continue. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for EG Industries Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

