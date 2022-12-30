EGain (EGAN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed the most recent trading day at $9.03, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had gained 1.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from eGain as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, eGain is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 60%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.17 million, up 9% from the prior-year quarter.

EGAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $101.46 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.63% and +10.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. eGain is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, eGain is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 47.4, which means eGain is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

