eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) shareholders have earned a 49% CAGR over the last five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) share price is up a whopping 637% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. Then again, the 9.1% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 0.7% in the last month. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, eGain moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the eGain share price has gained 15% in three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 11% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 5% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 114.71, the market remains optimistic.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that eGain shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over one year. However, that falls short of the 49% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that eGain is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

