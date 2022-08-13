Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Egdon Resources' (LON:EDR) stock is up by a considerable 54% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. In this article, we decided to focus on Egdon Resources' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Egdon Resources is:

2.0% = UK£579k ÷ UK£29m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Egdon Resources' Earnings Growth And 2.0% ROE

It is hard to argue that Egdon Resources' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 16%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. For this reason, Egdon Resources' five year net income decline of 2.6% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Story continues

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 2.0% in the same period, we still found Egdon Resources' performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Egdon Resources''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Egdon Resources Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Because Egdon Resources doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Egdon Resources can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

