Is Egdon Resources plc's (LON:EDR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

The CEO of Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) is Mark Anthony Abbott. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Mark Anthony Abbott's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Egdon Resources plc has a market capitalization of UK£8.3m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£204k over the year to July 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£160k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below UK£155m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is UK£249k.

So Mark Anthony Abbott receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Egdon Resources has changed from year to year.

Is Egdon Resources plc Growing?

Over the last three years Egdon Resources plc has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 36% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 34% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Egdon Resources plc Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 81% over three years, many shareholders in Egdon Resources plc are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Mark Anthony Abbott is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We like that the company is growing EPS, but it's disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. Considering the improvement in earnings per share, one could argue that the CEO pay is appropriate, albeit not too low. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Egdon Resources shares with their own money (free access).

