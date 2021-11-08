'Egg' full of meth leads to attempted dealing charges against New Castle woman, Anderson man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two people were allegedly found to be in possession of an egg-shaped cylinder — containing more than 13 grams of meth — outside the Henry County jail.

Trace Alan Byers, 28, Anderson, and Vada Ann Holtzel, 24, New Castle, are each charged in Henry Circuit Court 2 with attempted dealing in meth, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, and unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

The cylinder was found in a vehicle Byers and Holtzel occupied when they arrived at the jail on the night of Oct. 29.

A Henry County sheriff's deputy wrote the container was a type "common for smuggling contraband into correction facilities."

The deputy had observed the BMW driven by Byers had a license plate licensed to another vehicle, and was pursuing the car when it pulled into the jail's parking lot.

As a result of the brief pursuit, Byers is also charged with resisting law enforcement, another Level 6 felony.

The Anderson man said he was at the jail to put money into the inmate account of a friend.

He reportedly acknowledged the "egg" found in the car contained meth, A hypodermic needle was recovered from the Anderson man's pocket.

Byers continued to be held in the Henry County jail on Monday under a $40,000 surety bond and a $3,200 cash bond. Judge Kit Crane last week set his trial for Feb. 28.

Byers, formerly of New Castle, has been convicted of crimes including possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement and auto theft.

Holtzel also continued to be held in the jail on Monday under a $35,000 surety bond and a $2,850 cash bond. Her trial was also scheduled for Feb. 28.

She was convicted of possession of meth last February.

