Egg Harbor Township man admits guilt after massive drug haul

CAMDEN - An Egg Harbor Township man has pleaded guilty in connection with one of the largest drug seizures in Atlantic County's history.

Ricardo Clavijo, 40, was arrested in July 2021 when investigators seized about 24 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of fentanyl and almost 9½ pounds of heroin in an alleged drug-packing facility in the basement of his home, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

"Some of the heroin was already packaged in tens of thousands of individual doses, ready for street-level distribution," the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

More: After DNA link, detectives needed more for arrest in Wildwood cold case

More: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office to expand drug-abuse, crime-fighting programs

Investigators also seized a handgun and a loaded magazine, a 50-round drum magazine and more than $8,400. Clavijo will forfeit those items under his guilty plea.

An Egg Harbor Township man has admitted guilt to drug charges in Camden federal court, following the discovery of large amounts of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his home.

A criminal complaint says an investigation began in January 2021 into suspected drug activity involving Clavijo and an alleged accomplice, Christopher Gonzalez of Pleasantville.

The complaint alleges Gonzalez in June 2021 was seen loading a rented truck at his home, then emptying the contents at a municipal dump.

Federal agents retrieved the trash and found it included plastic packages that field-tested positive for heroin, fentanyl or cocaine, the complaint says.

Clavijo pleaded guilty Tueday to conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of heroin, and possessing that amount with the intent to distribute. Each of those crimes brings a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison.

Clavijo also admitted guilt to maintaining a drug-related premises.

U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb scheduled sentencing for Sept. 7 in Camden federal court.

Gonzalez, also arrested during the July 2021 raid, awaits trial on a charge of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.

Story continues

The charge is only an allegation. Gonzalez has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Feds: Ricardo Clavijo had large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin