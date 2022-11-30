Egg shortage helps drive food inflation to new record high - live updates

Inflation is particularly acute for eggs amid a national shortage - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Egg shortages helped drive food inflation to a record high in November, while rising meat and dairy prices mean the cost of a Christmas dinner is set to jump sharply this year.

Food prices climbed 12.4pc from a year earlier, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), accelerating from an annual rate of 11.6pc in October.

November's reading is the highest food inflation rate since records began in 2005. The BRC said the increase was driven by a jump in the cost of eggs, meat and dairy.

Half a dozen medium Burford Brown eggs in Waitrose now cost £2.90, compared with £2.65 just weeks ago, while four pints of semi-skimmed milk now costs £1.65, compared with £1.45 this summer.

Prices are climbing as farmers pass on the cost of rising energy, feed and staff bills.

Inflation is particularly acute for eggs amid a national shortage. Rising costs have led fewer laying hens to be reared, while the worst ever outbreak of deadly avian flu has further thinned flocks.

07:13 AM

Lockdowns hit China's factory output

An assembly line producing speakers at a factory in Fuyang city in China - STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's factory activity shrank for a second straight month in November, official data showed, as large swathes of the country were hit by Covid-19 lockdowns and transport disruptions.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - a key gauge of manufacturing in the world's second-biggest economy - came in at 48, down from October's 49, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). A score above 50 indicates growth, while a score below suggests contraction

China is the last major economy welded to a zero-Covid strategy of eliminating outbreaks with strict quarantines and mass testing even as infections reached record highs this month, dragging down demand and business confidence.

Its manufacturing PMI has been in contraction territory for all but four months of the year so far, as a summer of heat waves was bookended by Covid lockdowns in major cities during the spring and autumn.

06:59 AM

Good morning

Food inflation reached levels never seen before in November, with a shortage of eggs a major driver due to fewer hens being reared and avian flu.

The sharp drop in the supply has forced some supermarkets to ration egg sales. Prices have climbed 20pc in just a fortnight as the supply crisis deepens.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said winter looked "increasingly bleak".

"While there are signs that cost pressures and price rises might start to ease in 2023, Christmas cheer will be dampened this year as households cut back on seasonal spending in order to prioritise the essentials."

5 things to start your day

1) Hinkley Point nuclear plant faces risk of 11-year delay - Flagship project may not be ready until 2036, new contract suggests

2) Apple warned not to ‘nuke’ Twitter in free speech row with Musk - Conflict highlights tech behemoth's role as gatekeeper of content for hundreds of millions of people

3) Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi sues Sam Bankman-Fried over shares in trading app Robinhood - Two sides battle over control as FTX fallout triggers wave of litigation

4) British households forced to pay £1,800 each to subsidise railways - Size of the subsidy comes as striking rail unions lose public support

5) Germany agrees deal with Qatar as it races to replace Russian gas supplies - Qatar will ship two million tons of liquefied natural gas to Germany for at least 15 years

What happened overnight

Asian shares rebounded as investors pinned hopes on China eventually reopening its economy despite growing Covid lockdowns that pushed its factory and services sector activity deeper into contraction.

Europe and Wall Street were also set to open higher with FTSE and S&P 500 futures up 0.4pc and 0.2pc respectively.

MSCI's broadest gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan reversed morning losses to gain 0.7pc. At current levels, the index is set to post its biggest monthly gain since April 1999.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index also bounced back, rising 0.8pc and 0.1pc respectively, as investors largely ignored an official survey that showed China's factory activity contracted at a faster-than-expected pace in November.