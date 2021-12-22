‘Eggnog for brains’: A Florida ’2021 Christmas Grinch’ steals family’s presents and more

Not a happy Christmas week so far for one mom in Lakeland and her two daughters, ages 8 and 11.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are searching for a suspect who forced his way into the home of a Lakeland family and stole their Christmas presents and other items.

Authorities say the victim left her home in the 7 a.m. hour on Monday to meet with family members for breakfast. Moments after she left, “guess who arrives, old Grinch himself,” said the always colorful Sheriff Grady Judd at a press conference video released by the department.

When the woman, a single mom, Judd said, returned home at about 11:30 a.m., she saw that her front door had been forced open and her home had been ransacked. All the wrapped Christmas presents were missing. So was a company laptop and a flat screen television.

The ‘2021 Christmas Grinch’

“He’s a Grinch, we always have to have one,” Judd said as he held a photo of a man clad in black, clutching Christmas presents wrapped in red paper, that was taken from a surveillance video.

Screengrab image provided by Polk County Sheriff’s Office of a suspect stealing Christmas presents from a Lakeland home on Dec. 20, 2021.

“There’s always one Christmas Grinch that wants me to present them as this year’s 2021 Christmas Grinch. Now obviously, this guy’s got eggnog for brains because we have video of him breaking into this house,” Judd said.

According to detectives, the man may be driving a 2019 or newer dark colored four-door Chevrolet Malibu.

“This Grinch needs to be caught and held accountable for his criminal actions. Thankfully, detectives are working with Polk Sheriff’s Charities to ensure these children have a Merry Christmas in spite of this horrible act,” Judd said.

Screengrab image provided by Polk County Sheriff’s Office of a suspect stealing Christmas presents and other items from a Lakeland home on Dec. 20, 2021.

Can you help?

If you have information about this burglary, the department asks that you call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.