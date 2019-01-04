Is Eggriculture Foods Ltd.’s (HKG:8609) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as Eggriculture Foods Ltd. (HKG:8609) with its market cap of HK$138m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Since 8609 is loss-making right now, it’s vital to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 8609 here.

How does 8609’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

8609’s debt levels surged from S$7.4m to S$10m over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, 8609 currently has S$8.6m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Additionally, 8609 has generated cash from operations of S$1.8m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 18%, signalling that 8609’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency for loss making businesses since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In 8609’s case, it is able to generate 0.18x cash from its debt capital.

Does 8609’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of S$8.6m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of S$17m, leading to a 1.93x current account ratio. Generally, for Food companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

SEHK:8609 Historical Debt January 4th 19 More

Is 8609’s debt level acceptable?

8609 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 51%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. But since 8609 is presently unprofitable, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

Next Steps:

8609’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around 8609’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 8609 has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Eggriculture Foods to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

