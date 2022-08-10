Eggs Prices in US Jump 47% as Food Inflation Soars, IRI Says

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation is wreaking havoc on breakfast, with egg prices at grocery stores soaring a whopping 47% in July over last year, according to retail analytics firm Information Resources Inc.

Prices have been driven by one of the worst bird flu outbreaks in US history, killing more than 30 million commercial and wild birds. The crisis hurt egg-laying hens and turkeys the most. Although the outbreak has eased in the US, growers are still repopulating their flocks, which is expected to bring prices down eventually.

Other jumps in prices in the IRI data include:

Butter up 26% year over year

Packaged bread up 15%

Frozen meals up 23%

Frozen pizza up 18%

Consumers have been fighting inflation by trading down to value brands, IRI said. They’ve also been shopping deals, with IRI saying 55% of ice cream was purchased with promotions in July.

Overall, food prices are up 14% year over year through July, according to the company. The research firm compiles its insights from point-of-sale data.

On Wednesday, US Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to report the Consumer Price Index, a gauge of inflation across a broader basket of goods.

