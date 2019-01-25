Is EGL Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6882) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we are going to look at EGL Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6882) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for EGL Holdings:

0.021 = HK$26m ÷ (HK$987m – HK$405m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, EGL Holdings has an ROCE of 2.1%.

Does EGL Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, EGL Holdings’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 5.2% average reported by the Hospitality industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how EGL Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

EGL Holdings’s current ROCE of 2.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 52% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if EGL Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How EGL Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

EGL Holdings has total liabilities of HK$405m and total assets of HK$987m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 41% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, EGL Holdings’s low ROCE is unappealing.

The Bottom Line On EGL Holdings’s ROCE

This company may not be the most attractive investment prospect. But note: EGL Holdings may not be the best stock to buy.