Is EGL Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6882) Struggling With Its 4.0% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at EGL Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6882) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for EGL Holdings:

0.04 = HK$24m ÷ (HK$912m - HK$315m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, EGL Holdings has an ROCE of 4.0%.

Is EGL Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, EGL Holdings's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 5.8% average reported by the Hospitality industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside EGL Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

EGL Holdings's current ROCE of 4.0% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 48%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how EGL Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If EGL Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect EGL Holdings's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

EGL Holdings has total assets of HK$912m and current liabilities of HK$315m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, EGL Holdings's low ROCE is unappealing.