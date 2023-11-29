Eglin AFB conducts controlled burn, minimal impact expected on surrounding community

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE - The smoke currently seen in southern Okaloosa County is from a controlled burn that is currently underway on the Eglin Air Force Base reservation for military mission support.

The burn boundaries are Range Roads 235, 253, 713 and 234 which are on the Western edge of the reservation and will cover approximately 1,700 acres.

Eglin officials believe the smoke impacts should be minimal to the surrounding areas.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Eglin AFB conducts 1,700 acre-controlled burn