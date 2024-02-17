Eglin AFB will test base readiness beginning Monday, affecting travel and base services

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — Beginning on Monday and lasting until March 1, Eglin Air Force Base will conduct an exercise to test the base's readiness capabilities.

During the exercise, people may experience power outages, limited base services and delays when entering or exiting the base. Officials advise those who travel on and off base to add additional travel time when going to and from medical appointments or base services.

Officials also ask that those on base remain vigilant at all times and report any suspicious activities to the 96th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center by calling 850-882-2000.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Eglin AFB set to test base readiness in 11-day exercise