"Egregious form of partisanship": Cassidy Hutchinson slams Bill Barr for saying he may vote Trump

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Monday ripped former Attorney General Bill Barr during an MSNBC interview with Jen Psaki. Psaki highlighted a Washington Post report that showed many of former President Donald Trump's former staffers are hesitant to speak out against him because they don't want to be labeled a Democrat. Barr has even argued that while Trump is unfit for the presidency, they may still vote for him. "There was a point that I felt that way too. I am not proud of that. But what I will say to that is that it is an egregious form of partisanship," Hutchinson said. "Donald Trump is not a Republican. Yes, maybe by name, he considers himself a Republican. But Donald Trump cares more about the authoritarian role than he does the rule of law."

Hutchinson then slammed Trump for his disregard of the Constitution, accusing him of "leveraging it for his own power" and gain. Among other subjects, Hutchinson also explained that people should stop underestimating Republican voters. While she conceded some Trump supporters may never change, she argued that other conservative voters will. Hutchinson added that she's hopeful Trump won't become the GOP nominee and urged voters to choose Joe Biden "if they want our democracy to survive." She went on to declare that the GOP frontrunner will not receive her vote and vowed to continue speaking out against him to push voters toward the same realization she had about Trump — that he's "uniquely unsuited for the Office of the Presidency and should be nowhere near the Oval Office ever again."