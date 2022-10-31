Egypt Get $2 Billion IFAD Climate Funds to Boost Food Security

Antony Sguazzin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations’ International Fund for Agricultural Development and partner organizations will provide $2 billion in finance to boost food security in Egypt as part of the North African country’s drive to increase investment in food, water and energy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The contribution will be channeled to the Egyptian government through loans until 2030 and will be part of the Nexus of Water, Food and Energy. NWFE is a program designed to accelerate the achievement of Egypt’s climate goals that will be announced at the COP27 international climate conference next month, IFAD said in a response to queries. The funding will be targeted at small-scale, rural farmers.

IFAD will lead coordination of the food part of the program while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will head up the energy part of the program. The African Development Bank will oversee water investments.

The NWFE program comes as Africa, which has contributed little to climate change in the form of emissions, struggles with extreme weather from rising seas, cyclones and more frequent droughts and floods. These threaten the food security of countries across the continent.

The money is for “production, food storage and food transportation,” Alvario Lario, IFAD’s president, said in an interview last week, adding to “link markets with smallholder” farmers.

Small-scale farmers receive 1.7% of global climate finance while producing one-third of the world’s food and a livelihood for more than 3 billion people, according to IFAD.

Climate change is slashing crop yields, prompting the need for drought-resistant seeds, better irrigation systems and weather forecasting systems to help farmers plan ahead.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Halloween: Did it descend from a Roscommon cave?

    BBC NI weather presenter Barra Best takes a closer look at one theory regarding the origin of Halloween.

  • Race still matters in educational opportunity. The Supreme Court should not pretend otherwise | Opinion

    “At 16, I was reluctant to pursue anything conscious of race. I wanted to enter through the ‘front door,’” Miami law professor says.

  • China Is Doubling Down on Coal Despite Its Green Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- China is building a vast array of new coal-fired power stations, potentially more than the operating capacity of the US, even though it knows the plants will probably never be fully used.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackPutin Stirs European Wo

  • Halloween warning of threat pumpkins pose to hedgehogs

    The Lincolnshire-based Woodland Trust is urging people not to dump pumpkins in the countryside.

  • Car bombs at Somali education ministry leave scores of casualties

    Two car bomb explosions at the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu killed or wounded scores of people on Saturday, police and the state news agency said. Authorities said the Islamist group al Shabaab carried out the attack, which they said had targeted the education ministry, an intersection and a school. "At 2:00 p.m. al-Shabaab terrorists carried out two explosions targeting civilians, including children, women and the elderly," police spokesman Sadiq Doodishe said.

  • Is Weakness In PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ:PYPL) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro

    Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%, according to the country’s election authority. For da Silva, the high-stakes election was a stunning comeback.

  • WATCH FULL DEBATE: Kemp, Abrams face off for final time before election for Georgia Governor

    The invited candidates included current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) and former Georgia House Representative Stacey Abrams (D).

  • Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Efficient E-Solutions Berhad's (KLSE:EFFICEN) Cash Burn Situation

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining...

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Even If Inflation Stays High

    A friend once told me that Disney (NYSE: DIS) could double the cost of its theme park admission and it wouldn't have a meaningful impact on attendance. The cost of the ad-free Disney+ streaming service is set to rise by 38% in December, and most experts don't anticipate a significant decline in membership. The point is that few businesses that sell discretionary products and services can pass inflationary costs through to consumers (and then some) quite like Disney can.

  • Carnival Cruise Line, Virgin Drop Key Covid Rules

    Covid has not actually gone away. With hospitals having room to treat the most severe cases, covid has become a little closer to the flu -- at least in how we treat it as a society. At first, that was because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitored onboard positive cases and set standards for testing, masks, and vaccination.

  • Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales

    Capital gains taxes on real estate and property can be reduced when you sell your home, up to certain tax limits, if you meet the requirements.

  • The Week Ahead

    Philadelphia and Memphis are navigating rotation issues brought about by injured stars, and Brooklyn takes on a weird scheduling week. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Sylvester Stallone Calls Nearly Getting Divorced From Jennifer Flavin His 'Reawakening'

    The actor, 76, spoke about his marriage to Jennifer Flavin in a new interview, emphasizing the importance of family

  • Drive-by shooting outside Philadelphia nightclub leaves at least 6 wounded, police say

    At least six women suffered gunshot wounds in an apparent drive-by shooting outside Trilogy nightclub in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood early Sunday.

  • The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US

    Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...

  • Nigeria floods: 'I have nowhere to go'

    More than a million people are homeless after some of the worst flooding the country has ever seen.

  • ‘It’s got nasty’: the battle to build the US’s biggest solar power farm

    A community turns on itself over the aptly named Mammoth solar project, a planned $1.5bn power field nearly the size of Manhattan

  • Escaped king cobra crawls back to Swedish terrarium

    A venomous 2.2-meter (7 foot) king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo has returned back home by itself, bringing a happy ending to over a week-long disappearance saga. “Houdini, as we named him, has crawled back into his terrarium,” CEO Jonas Wahlstrom of the Skansen Aquarium told the Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Sunday. The deadly snake, whose official name is Sir Vass (Sir Hiss), escaped on Oct. 22 via a light fixture in the ceiling of its glass enclosure at the aquarium, part of the zoo at the Skansen open-air museum and park on Stockholm’s Djurgarden island.

  • 25 Most Polluted Cities in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the most polluted cities in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 most polluted cities in the world. Pollution is one of the biggest issues facing most of the world right now. In fact, it is the […]