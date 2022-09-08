Egypt: 4 independent journalists questioned over reports

FILE - Lina Attalah, editor-in-chief of Mada Masr, participates in a panel discussion at cultural center in Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2017. Egyptian prosecutors have charged Attalah and three other journalists from Mada Masr, one of the country's few remaining independent news outlets, of spreading false news and disturbing public peace, the news website said in a statement. Mada Masr said late Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2022, that the journalists were released on bail following their interrogation. At issue is an article saying that senior members of a pro-government political party were implicated in a corruption case. (AP Photo/Roger Anis, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's prosecutors have charged four journalists from one of the country's few remaining independent news outlets of spreading false news and disturbing public peace, the news website said in a statement.

Mada Masr said late Wednesday that the journalists were released on bail following their interrogation. At issue is an article saying that senior members of a pro-government political party were implicated in a corruption case.

Mada Masr Editor-in-Chief Lina Attalah and the three female authors of the article — Rana Mamdouh, Sara Seif Eddin and Beesan Kassab — also were charged with slander and defamation of Nation’s Future Party members, according to the outlet's statement.

After Wednesday’s interrogation, Attalah was charged with running an unlicensed news website. The outlet has said in previous statements that it has applied for a license but did not receive a response.

Bail for Atallah was set at LE20,000 ($1,052) and at LE5,000 ($263) for the three other journalists, according to Mada Masr statement.

An Egyptian government media officer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new charges filed against the journalists.

Media are required to have permission to work in Egypt, but that requirement is often used as a pretext to silence reporting the state sees as critical.

Mada Masr is one of hundreds of websites blocked by the Egyptian government in recent years, but it has continued to publish independent investigative pieces through other sites. Such stories are not produced by other Egyptian media. Nearly all newspapers and television channels are closely aligned with the government or the military.

Egyptian authorities have previously targeted Mada Masr journalists. In 2020, Attalah was arrested outside Cairo’s Tora prison complex while interviewing the mother of prominent jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah. She was released later.

In 2019, security forces raided the news site's office, seized laptops and phones and detained three staff members, including the editor. All three were later released.

In recent years, Egypt has imprisoned dozens of reporters and occasionally expelled some foreign journalists.

It remains among the world’s worst jailers of journalists, along with Turkey and China, according to 2021 data gathered by the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists.

Recommended Stories

  • Yep, Kelly Craft's running for governor

    Former United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft's wealth is core to the counterargument people will make against her (as two opponents quickly showed).

  • Germany Vows to Aid Companies Hobbled by Putin’s Gas Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will support companies hit by the energy crisis by widening a pandemic-era aid program to help companies hit by surging costs.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderEurope’s largest economy

  • E.ON casts doubt on German plan to keep nuclear plants on standby

    Germany's plans to delay the closure of two nuclear plants were thrown into confusion on Wednesday, with the operator of one saying the request to keep it on standby was not technically possible, but the government saying it had been misunderstood. On Monday, Berlin announced plans to keep two of its three remaining nuclear power stations on standby to ensure enough electricity supply through the winter during a gas crunch. However, E.ON, the operator of one of the plants, said it did not believe it was technically possible to put its Isar 2 facility in reserve mode beyond its scheduled closure at the end of 2022.

  • Increasing rain chances as Hurricane Kay inches closer

    Hurricane Kay brings rain chances for the weekend

  • Iranian diplomats leave embassy in Albania after expulsion

    The last staff of the Iranian Embassy in Tirana left the building Thursday after they were given 24 hours to leave Albania over a major cyberattack that the Albanian government blames on Iran. Movement inside the Iranian embassy in Tirana had been nonstop overnight. On July 15, a cyberattack temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites.

  • Truss: UK to cap domestic energy prices, end fracking ban

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Thursday that her government will cap domestic energy prices for homes and businesses to ease a cost-of-living crisis that has left people and businesses across the U.K. facing a bleak winter. Truss told lawmakers in Parliament that the two-year “energy price guarantee” means average household bills will be no more than 2,500 pounds ($2,872) a year for heating and electricity.

  • Democrats are to blame for rural Missouri’s woes? Republicans hold the purse strings

    Voters who live in the country should look at which party handles the cash. | Opinion

  • Supply constraints delaying U.S. solar sector's boom from new climate law -market report

    The quarterly solar market report by industry trade group the Solar Energy Industries Association and research firm Wood Mackenzie projected 40% growth for the industry over the next five years thanks to passage in Congress last month of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides a decade of subsidies for renewable energy projects. For the year, solar installations are expected to be 15.7 GW, the lowest level since 2019. The U.S. solar industry has faced project delays for the last two years due to pandemic-related supply disruptions, the threat of new U.S. tariffs on panel imports from Asia, and a ban on equipment containing a raw material made by China's Hoshine Silicon Industry Co in Xinjiang over forced-labor allegations.

  • Putin officials coordinate "filtration" operations in Ukraine US representative in UN

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 05:37 The United States of America said during the UN Security Council meeting that officials from the Administration of Russia's President Vladimir Putin are overseeing and coordinating filtration operations on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

  • UN atomic watchdog: Iran increases uranium stockpile further

    The U.N. atomic watchdog said Wednesday it believes Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium that is highly enriched to one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels. The International Atomic Energy Agency also voiced increasing concerns over Tehran's lack of engagement with a probe that has become a sticking point in efforts to revive the Islamic Republic's nuclear deal with world powers. In its confidential quarterly report, the IAEA told member nations that it believes Iran has an estimated 55.6 kilograms (122.6 pounds) of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity, an increase of 12.5 kilograms since May.

  • Report: Building collapses in north Syria, killing 11 people

    A building collapsed in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on Wednesday, killing at least 11 people, including three children, the Syrian state television reported. The TV said the illegally built, five-story building in Aleppo's southern neighborhood of Fardous collapsed in the evening. State news agency, SANA, quoted the head of the Aleppo city council, Muid Madlaji, as saying that the building was illegally built and had weak foundations.

  • South Korea proposes meeting with North on family reunions

    South Korea’s new government on Thursday proposed a meeting with North Korea to discuss a resumption of reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War, despite long-strained ties between the rivals over the North’s nuclear weapons program. Family reunions are a highly emotional humanitarian issue because they involve people in their 80s and older who are desperate to see their long-lost relatives before they die.

  • Human development set back 5 years by Covid, other crises: UN report

    A United Nations report published Thursday argues that an unprecedented array of crises, chiefly among them Covid-19, has set human progress back five years and fueled a global wave of uncertainty.

  • Report: Clean energy jobs grow, but wages lag fossil sector

    Clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market, according to a report Thursday. The International Energy Agency said a post-pandemic jobs rebound in the sector has been driven by emissions-cutting technologies such as electric vehicle production, building insulation, solar projects and wind farms. Clean energy, which under IEA's definition also includes nuclear power, is now estimated to account for more than half the 65 million energy sector jobs across all regions except Russia and the Middle East.

  • Cuba says US is acting immorally by keeping it on blacklist

    Cuba’s deputy foreign minister accused the Biden administration of acting immorally, illegitimately and unfairly by keeping Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, claiming it has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism by the United States for more than 60 years. Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said in an interview with The Associated Press that maintaining Cuba on the State Department blacklist with North Korea, Iran and Syria is “an easy way to punish Cuba with the overall aim of trying to make Cuba what it is not — to make Cuba a failed state.”

  • Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

    A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, violates the Michigan Constitution, said Judge Elizabeth Gleicher. “A law denying safe, routine medical care not only denies women of their ability to control their bodies and their lives — it denies them of their dignity,” Gleicher of the Court of Claims wrote.

  • Israeli PM rejects calls to change army rules of engagement

    Israel's prime minister on Wednesday said no one would “dictate our open-fire policies," appearing to reject U.S. calls for Israel to review its rules of engagement following the shooting death of a prominent journalist. The State Department has said it will press Israel to review its policies after the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. The U.S. and Israel have separately concluded she was likely shot by an Israeli soldier by mistake during a gun-battle with Palestinians, despite video footage showing there were no militants or clashes in her immediate vicinity at the time. Prime Minister Yair Lapid, speaking at a naval base, expressed sorrow over her death but appeared to rule out any prosecutions or any changes to Israeli policies.

  • Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges

    Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body.

  • Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During a Jog in Memphis

    Memphis authorities confirmed that the body discovered Sept. 5 belongs to that of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while on a run last week.

  • Former FBI assistant director says Trump could have kept hold of a foreign country's nuclear secrets because it had 'the highest price tag' for classified info

    A foreign country, or its adversaries, would pay astronomical prices to find out what the US knew about its nuclear power, said Frank Figliuzzi.