Egypt aims for deal to produce Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Media tour at Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in Beijing
·1 min read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian government hopes to sign an agreement with China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd before the end of March to manufacture its coronavirus vaccine in Egypt, Health Minister Hala Zayed said on Monday.

Talks between the two sides reached "an advanced stage" and Egypt has asked the Chinese government for assistance over the manufacturing price, Zayed said at a joint press conference with the Chinese ambassador in Cairo.

The planned agreement would be between Sinovac and Egypt's Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA).

Zayed said Egypt hoped to become a centre for manufacturing the vaccine, either for local use or export to African countries‮.‬ No further details were given.

Sinovac has supplied 160 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to 18 countries and regions, including China, its CEO said on Monday.

Egypt has not received Sinovac vaccines, but has acquired 650,000 doses of another Chinese vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

Zayed said Egypt was ready to cooperate with Chinese companies that are developing new coronavirus vaccines in third phase trials. Egypt participated in similar trials of the Sinopharm vaccine last year.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Mohamed Zaki; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • A historic exercise shows how Navy SEALs will keep aircraft carriers in a high-end fight

    Navy special operators showed they can act as the eyes and ears of a carrier strike group, sending intel back to the strike group's hard hitters.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Ex-'Top Gear' presenter Jeremy Clarkson calls Meghan Markle a 'silly little cable TV actress' in op-ed defending Piers Morgan

    Clarkson and Morgan have previously had an ongoing public feud that dates back to Morgan's time as a newspaper editor.

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The EU and UK are on the brink of a vaccine trade war as London accuses Europe of acting like an 'enemy state'

    It comes after a European official said Brussels could block the export of AstraZeneca vaccines to the UK.

  • Five NFL players still available who could help the Carolina Panthers

    Despite addressing cornerback during the first week of free agency, the position remains a need for the Panthers.

  • China denies incursion as 200 ships dock at Philippine reef

    Bad weather prompted more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels to anchor at a reef claimed by the Philippines, Beijing said on Monday, sidestepping accusations from Manila of a move by China's vast South China Sea maritime militia to assert control in the area. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called on Sunday for China to “stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory.”

  • Why Europe's AstraZeneca Vaccine Woes Are a Problem for the World

    Vaccinations can continue at the vaccination centre, now that second vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech are planned in particular. Plenty of drama in Europe this past week as the AstraZeneca vaccine—a crucial component of the continent’s vaccination plans—was paused by more than a dozen European countries after a few reports emerged of blood clots in people after receiving the vaccine. Europe’s FDA equivalent, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), says that it is still “safe and effective” and “its benefits… outweigh the possible risks,” even if they are unable to completely rule out a link between the vaccine and a very rare clotting disorder.

  • Spain prepares to extends use of AstraZeneca vaccine to 18-65 year olds: media

    Spain is preparing to extend the age range for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to 18-65 year olds from a previous range of 18-55 years, La Vanguardia and El Pais newspapers said on Monday, citing unnamed sources briefed on a proposal by a health ministry committee. Spain would use the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna in priority on people older than 65 or with health risks, while the AstraZeneca would be used mainly on younger people, La Vanguardia said.

  • Star-Telegram’s first mock draft of 2021 has the Dallas Cowboys picking a cornerback

    Based on what they have done in free agency, cornerback will be the team’s biggest need when it drafts at No. 10 overall.

  • 'The Walking Dead's' Paola Lázaro teases 'deep and dark' final season

    Paola Lázaro tells Insider she was definitely crying a little when she learned "TWD" would end after its 11th season last fall.

  • DOJ official says there is evidence to charge sedition in U.S. Capitol assault:'60 Minutes'

    Federal investigators have found evidence that would likely allow the government to file sedition charges against some of those involved in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, a Justice Department official told CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday. "I believe the facts do support those charges," said acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin for the District of Columbia. Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory, sending lawmakers fleeing and leaving five dead.

  • Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca jab 100 percent effective against severe illness and hospitalisation, US study shows

    How new vaccine tech can fight Covid EU moves to block export of AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain Holidays postponed as Europe lags on vaccine Delaying lockdown may have saved more lives than it cost NHS close to vaccinating one million people per day Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The AstraZeneca vaccine is 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, a US study has shown. AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. It showed that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation. The fresh data comes after many countries resuming use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots. The London-listed firm said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

    Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ. Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.

  • CBP considers releasing migrants into US without court date

    Former chief of U.S. Border Patrol Ron Vitiello joins 'Fox & Friends First' with insight.

  • Rep. Ruben Gallego pushes for VA to strip benefits from service members and veterans who stormed the Capitol

    "Any veteran or servicemember who stormed the Capitol ... forfeited their moral entitlement to privileged benefits," Rep. Ruben Gallego said.

  • Assaulting the Truth, Ron Johnson Helps Erode Confidence in Government

    BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Sen. Ron Johnson incited widespread outrage when he said recently that he would have been more afraid of the rioters who rampaged the Capitol on Jan. 6 had they been members of Black Lives Matter and antifa. But his revealing and incendiary comment, which quickly prompted accusations of racism, came as no surprise to those who have followed Johnson’s career in Washington or back home in Wisconsin. He has become the Republican Party’s foremost amplifier of conspiracy theories and disinformation now that Donald Trump is banned from social media and largely avoiding appearances on cable television. Johnson is an all-access purveyor of misinformation on serious issues such as the pandemic and the legitimacy of American democracy, as well as invoking the etymology of Greenland as a way to downplay the effects of climate change. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In recent months, Johnson has sown doubts about President Joe Biden’s victory, argued that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was not an armed insurrection, promoted discredited COVID-19 treatments, said he saw no need to get the coronavirus vaccine himself, and claimed that the United States could have ended the pandemic a year ago with the development of a generic drug if the government had wanted that to happen. Last year, he spent months as chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee seeking evidence that Biden had tried to pressure Ukrainian officials to aid his son Hunter Biden, which an Intelligence Community report released Monday said was misinformation that was spread by Russia to help Trump’s reelection. Johnson has also become the leading Republican proponent of a revisionist effort to deny the motives and violence of the mob that breached the Capitol. At a Senate hearing to examine the events of that day, Johnson read into the record an account from a far-right website attributing the violence to “agents-provocateurs” and “fake Trump protesters.” On Saturday, he told a conference of conservative political organizers in Wisconsin that “there was no violence on the Senate side, in terms of the chamber.” In fact, Trump supporters stormed the chamber shortly after senators were evacuated. His continuing assault on the truth, often under the guise of simply “asking questions” about established facts, is helping to diminish confidence in U.S. institutions at a perilous moment, when the health and economic well-being of the nation relies heavily on mass vaccinations, and when faith in democracy is shaken by right-wing falsehoods about voting. Republicans are 27 percentage points less likely than Democrats to say they plan to get, or have already received, a vaccine, a Pew Research Center study released this month found. In an interview, Johnson repeatedly refused to say that vaccines were safe or to encourage people to get them, resorting instead to insinuations — “there’s still so much we don’t know about all of this” — that undermine efforts to defeat the pandemic. The drumbeat of distortions, false theories and lies reminds some Wisconsin Republicans of a figure from the state’s past who also rarely let facts get in the way of his agenda: Sen. Joseph McCarthy, whose witch hunt for communists in and out of government in the 1950s ruined lives and bitterly divided the country. “Wisconsin voters love mavericks, they really love mavericks — you go way back to Joe McCarthy,” said Jim Sensenbrenner, a long-serving Republican congressman from the Milwaukee suburbs who retired in January. “They do love people who rattle the cage an awful lot and bring up topics that maybe people don’t want to talk about.” For Democrats, who have never forgotten Johnson’s defeat of liberal darling Russ Feingold in 2010 and again in a 2016 rematch, regaining the Senate seat in 2022 is a top priority. Although he has yet to announce whether he would be seeking a third term, Johnson recently said that the fury that Democrats had directed his way had made him want to stay in the fight. Still, he has raised just $590,000 in the past two years — a paltry sum for an incumbent senator. Johnson’s most recent provocation came March 12, when he contrasted Black Lives Matter protesters to the Trump supporters “who love this country” and stormed the Capitol, the carnage resulting in 140 injured police officers and more than 300 arrests by federal authorities. During an interview with a right-wing radio host, Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said, “Joe, this will get me in trouble. Had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.” Research on the protests against racial injustice over the summer showed that they were largely nonviolent. In an interview with The New York Times, Johnson rejected comparisons to McCarthy. And he insisted he had no racist intent in making his argument. “I didn’t feel threatened,” he said. “So it’s a true statement. And then people said, ‘Well, why?’ Well, because I’ve been to a lot of Trump rallies. I spend three hours with thousands of Trump supporters. And I think I know them pretty well. I don’t know any Trump supporter who would have done what the rioters did.” On Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., denounced Johnson’s distortion of the events of Jan. 6. “We don’t need to try and explain away or come up with alternative versions,” he said on the NBC program “Meet the Press.” “We all saw what happened.” Johnson, in the Times interview, also faulted the federal government for what he called its “tunnel vision” pursuit of a COVID-19 vaccine while not more deeply studying treatments such as hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malarial drug promoted by Trump that the Food and Drug Administration says is not effective against the virus. That strategy, he said, cost “tens of thousands of lives.” Conspiracy theories and a defiant disregard of facts were a fringe but growing element of the Republican Party when Johnson entered politics in 2010 — notably in the vice presidential candidacy of Sarah Palin two years earlier. But under Trump, the fringe became the mainstream. Fact-free assertions by the president, from the size of his inaugural crowd in 2017 to the “big lie” of a stolen election in 2020, required Republican officials to fall in line with his gaslighting or lose the support of the party’s base voters. Johnson proved himself remarkably adept at adopting the misinformation that increasingly animated Fox News commentators and right-wing talk radio. “Through the years, as the party has morphed into a muscular ignorance, QAnon sect, he’s followed along with them,” said Christian Schneider, a former Republican political operative in Wisconsin who embedded with the Johnson campaign in 2010 to write a glowing account for a local conservative magazine. “Now he’s a perfect example of that type of politics.” Johnson was the CEO of a plastics company started by his wife’s family when he first ran for the Senate in 2010. He campaigned as a new-to-politics businessman concerned about federal spending and debt, and he spent $9 million of his own money on the race. But there were signs in that first campaign of Johnson’s predilection for anti-intellectualism. On several occasions, he declared that climate change was not man-made but instead caused by “sun spots” and said excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere “helps the trees grow.” He also offered a false history of Greenland to dismiss the effects of global warming. “You know, there’s a reason Greenland was called Greenland,” Johnson told WKOW-TV in Madison, Wisconsin, back then. “It was actually green at one point in time. And it’s been, you know, since, it’s a whole lot whiter now, so we’ve experienced climate change throughout geologic time.” In the interview Thursday, Johnson was still misinformed about the etymology of Greenland, which got its name from explorer Erik the Red’s attempt to lure settlers to the ice-covered island. “I could be wrong there, but that’s always been my assumption that, at some point in time, those early explorers saw green,” Johnson said. “I have no idea.” Just as Trump would later use Fox News to build a national political persona, Johnson did so on Wisconsin’s wide network of conservative talk-radio shows. His political rise would not have been possible without support from Charlie Sykes, then an influential radio host in Milwaukee who once read an entire 20-minute speech by Johnson on the air. Sykes, who since 2016 has been a harsh critic of Trump-era Republicans, said last week of Johnson, “I don’t know how he went from being a chamber of commerce guy to somebody who sounds like he reads the Gateway Pundit every day. He’s turned into Joe McCarthy.” This month alone, Johnson has made at least 15 appearances on 11 different radio shows. On Tuesday he appeared with Vicki McKenna, whose right-wing show is popular with Wisconsin conservatives. She began by attacking public health guidance on wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, arguing it is a Democratic plot to control Americans. Johnson agreed with McKenna and her assessment that public health experts in the federal government are misleading the country when they promote the coronavirus vaccine. “We’ve closed our minds to all of these other potentially useful and cheap therapies, all on the holy grail of a vaccine,” he said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, he added, is “not a god.” In the interview, the senator said it was not his responsibility to use his public prominence to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. “I don’t have all the information to say, ‘Do this,’” Johnson said. His false theories about the virus and the vaccine are reminiscent of other misinformation that Johnson has amplified. During a 2014 appearance on Newsmax TV, he warned of Islamic State group militants infecting themselves with the Ebola virus and then traveling to the United States. In 2015, he introduced legislation directing the federal government to protect itself against the threat of an electromagnetic pulse, a conspiracy theory that has long lived on the far-right of U.S. politics. Last year’s monthslong investigation by Johnson’s Homeland Security Committee into the Bidens and Ukraine concluded with the GOP majority report finding no wrongdoing by the former vice president. An Intelligence Community assessment declassified and released Monday concluded that Russia had spread misinformation about Hunter Biden to damage his father’s campaign and to help Trump win reelection. Johnson, who was not named in the assessment, was adamant that his work was not directly or unwittingly influenced by Russians. “Read the report; show me where there’s any Russian disinformation,” he said. “Anybody who thinks I spread disinformation is uninformed because I haven’t.” For weeks after the November election, Johnson refused to acknowledge Biden as the winner while echoing Trump’s false statements about rampant fraud. He convened his committee in December to air baseless claims of fraud and mishandling of ballots, even as dozens of claims of fraud made by the Trump campaign were being tossed out of courts across the country. In a cascade of interviews with friendly conservative outlets, Johnson has lately portrayed himself as a victim of “the radical left” that is waging a scorched-earth campaign to flip his Senate seat. “The best way to maintain power is to destroy your political opposition, and they’re targeting me,” he told Oshkosh, Wisconsin, radio host Bob Burnell on Tuesday. “This is obviously a vulnerable Senate seat in a swing state, so they think I’d probably be the target No. 1. And I am target No. 1.” Johnson’s defenders say he is fighting the liberal media’s attempts to silence him. “I see the same thing happening with Sen. Johnson that the media did with Donald Trump,” said Gerard Randall, chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s African-American Advisory Council. “I know Sen. Johnson personally, and I know that he is not a racist.” If Johnson seeks a third term, the race is likely to be decided in the Milwaukee suburbs, which used to deliver Republican landslides but have moved away from the party since the Trump era. The city of Brookfield, for example, backed Trump by a margin of just 9 percentage points in November after voting for him by 20 points in 2016 and President George W. Bush by 39 points in 2004. “There was a lot of eye-rolling” about Johnson’s recent comments about the Capitol siege, said Scott Berg, a conservative who has served as a Brookfield city alderman for 20 years. “If I were in the leadership of the Wisconsin Republican Party, I’d be out shopping for candidates” for the Senate in 2022, he added. Still, in 2016, Johnson ran 10 percentage points ahead of Trump in Brookfield. Voters there suggested the suburb might not be drifting from Republicans as fast as some Democrats had hoped. “I’m a Johnson supporter — I voted for him twice — but I think he’s going down a rabbit hole I don’t want any part of,” said John Raschig, a retiree who was leaving a Pick ‘n Save supermarket. “It’s sort of like Trump: I’d vote for him because the other side’s awful, but I’d prefer somebody else.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Hitler-loving Capitol insurrectionist with a history of multiple arrests and Jew-baiting had an Army award for 'exemplary behavior' and secret-level security clearance

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli's neo-Nazi beliefs go back over a decade. The New Jersey Army reservist also has a history of arrests.

  • Cops’ posts to private Facebook group show hostility, hate

    In a private Facebook group called the Pittsburgh Area Police Breakroom, many current and retired officers spent the year criticizing chiefs who took a knee or officers who marched with Black Lives Matter protesters, whom they called “terrorists” or “thugs.” Trieu was one of two West Mifflin officers seen in a video last year restraining a 15-year-old Black girl after responding to a call about a fight on a school bus.