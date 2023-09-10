Egypt Allows Recent Wheat Deal to Be Supplied From Any Origin

(Bloomberg) -- Crop trader Solaris will be allowed the option to supply a recent private wheat deal to Egypt with grain from any origin, Supply Minister Ali El-Mosilhy said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Solaris has to inform the state-run buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, with the qualities, standards and documents of the new origin in advance as the grain must adhere to the contract criteria, El-Mosillhy said. The company also has to disclose the FOB and CIF prices.

The minister on Sept. 4 had said that GASC had booked 480,000 tons of Russian wheat in direct negotiations. The Russia wheat purchase was first reported by Reuters.

Egypt in June also made a similar allowance over origins to a trader.

