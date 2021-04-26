Egypt approves China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

FILE PHOTO: Booth displaying a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech Ltd is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's drug authority said on Monday it had granted approval to China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

Egypt has so far approved and received shipments of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, and has said it is preparing to produce up to 80 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine locally.

It has also granted approval to Russia's Sputnik vaccine.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Leslie Adler)

