Egypt the calm-maker

the Monitor's Editorial Board
·2 min read

In the Middle East, where trusted mediators are hard to find, Egypt has received high praise for negotiating a truce Thursday between Israel and Hamas, ending 11 days of war that took the lives of hundreds of civilians.

Germany said Cairo was a “very, very important quantity” in the cease-fire. France said it was “absolutely key.” The United Nations commended Egypt, while President Joe Biden, who had been giving a cold shoulder to Egypt’s authoritarian ruler, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, finally called him Thursday. One U.S. official described Egypt as “the main game in town.”

Unlike neutral brokers such as those from the U.N., Egypt’s mediation between Israelis and Palestinians is driven largely by its own need for calm. It borders both Gaza and Israel and cannot afford spillover effects from the frequent wars between them. Egypt also needs good ties with Israel to continue massive financial aid from the U.S., and it wants to contain Gaza’s rulers, Hamas, who are allies of the Muslim Brotherhood, a political Islamic movement banned in Egypt.

Despite this self-interest, Egypt has over time developed better mediation skills, perhaps accounting for a shorter war between Israel and Hamas this time than the last one in 2014, which lasted seven weeks. Cairo has begun to mediate in other regional conflicts. Its envoys recently helped calm Libya’s conflict and have sought a role in Syria’s ongoing war. And it remains a mediator between the two main Palestinian factions: Fatah in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza.

As the world’s oldest country, Egypt has tried to make peace between Israel, which was created in 1948, and Palestine, a country that does not exist as a normal state. But it has been unable to bridge the ideological divide between them.

For all its faults in suppressing dissent at home, the Sisi regime in Cairo is one of the few governments in the region playing peacemaker. Oman and Iraq often play a similar role. Leaders in all three have adapted the mediator’s touch – listen first and then find common ground. Sometimes that results only in a truce, perhaps a temporary one, as with Israel and Hamas. But calm can be a good start for peace.

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • 1 suspect in custody in Midtown bias crime

    A 29-year-old Jewish man was attacked in a gang assault in Midtown that is now being investigated as a hate crime, as pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed in Times Square Thursday night.

  • Pakistanis rally in support of Palestinians

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Ten of thousands of Pakistanis marched in support of the Palestinians on Friday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect after 11 days of fighting, but a bomb blast killed six people at one rally in southwest Pakistan. Shrugging aside restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, people waved Palestinian flags and placards that read "All unite to free Palestine" and "Boycott Israel" at the rallies, many organised by Islamic groups, in a number of cities across the country including Islamabad and Karachi. The bomb blast, which also wounded 13 people, occurred in the city of Chaman in the province of Balochistan near the Afghan border, the region's police chief, Jafar Khan, told Reuters by telephone.

  • Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

    Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities. The 11-day war left more than 250 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

  • The Bombs Raining Down on Gaza? They’re American

    ANAS BABAIsrael’s devastating assault on Gaza, with its unconscionable numbers of civilian casualties, is proof of a bankrupt U.S. policy that’s been a massive failure on two fronts: military aid, and political impunity.For decades, abettors-in-chief in the White House and Congress have supplied Israel, a nuclear power, with tens of billions of dollars in superior weaponry, including F-35 stealth aircraft, F-16 fighter jets, Apache attack helicopters, one-ton bombs, and an assortment of grenades, torpedoes, rocket launchers, guided missiles, howitzers, mortars and machine guns.Much of this now rains down on women and children in Gaza.Netanyahu Vows to Keep Bombing ‘Full Force’ After Horror Day for PalestiniansIsrael’s disproportionate response in 2021, which has killed more than 200 Palestinians, echoes its onslaught on Gaza seven years ago. The firepower Israel’s military launched in the 2014 war exceeded that of Hamas by an estimate of 440-to-1. It’s no wonder Palestinian civilian casualties outnumbered Israel’s by nearly 350-to-1. By one estimate, all of Hamas’s rockets, measured in explosive power, were equal to 12 of the one-ton bombs Israel dropped on Gaza.“Holy bejeezus,” a retired American general remarked at the time. Still, when Israel’s ammunition supply began to run low, the U.S. resupplied it—hours after condemning the Israeli bombing of a United Nations girls’ elementary school in Gaza. Seven years later, another echo: President Biden approved $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel. These include Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munitions, from the same family as the missile that destroyed the AP and Al-Jazeera offices in Gaza last week.To be clear: None of this justifies Hamas launching barrages of deadly rockets toward Israel. Those rockets kill, too, even if far less frequently. So far 10 Israelis have died in the latest burst of violence. It’s essential for both sides to stand down and agree on a ceasefire. But the context of power—political and explosive—cannot be ignored.The U.S. facilitation of Israeli might, and its repeated disproportionate attacks on Gaza, is part of America’s military commitment to “always stand with Israel” (Donald Trump); to “stand steadfast with Israel” (Barack Obama), to proclaim its “unbreakable alliance” (George W. Bush) and its “allegiance to shared values” (Bill Clinton).“Israel has the right to defend itself,” President Biden remarked last week, uttering a now-hollow cliché bestowing absolution upon Israel for its extreme behavior. No matter how many bombs fall, no matter how many Gazans perish or lose their homes, no matter how many thousands of Israeli settlers seize Palestinian lands in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, U.S. politicians are there to forgive, forget, and veto U.N. resolutions condemning the deaths of children in Gaza.Biden’s support for Israel seems to know no bounds. As vice president in 2010, he came to Israel to declare America’s “absolute, total, unvarnished commitment to Israel’s security.” Hours later the Netanyahu government announced the construction of 1,600 new apartments in East Jerusalem. The U.S.’s “unvarnished commitment,” the prime minister knew, meant he need not fear any consequences.If this were simply a matter of hypocrisy in U.S. foreign policy, it would be bad enough. But the failure of a succession of U.S. presidents to hold Israel accountable—from its military excess to its colonization of Palestinian lands—has blown up the centerpiece of U.S. stated policy in the region: the two-state solution.Since the beginning of the Oslo “peace process” in 1992, not a single U.S. administration has publicly threatened Israel with sanctions or suspension of military aid. The last time such a threat surfaced was in 1992, when Secretary of State James Baker threatened suspension of loan guarantees to Israel unless it stopped building settlements. “The choice is Israel’s,” Baker said. Israel complied.In the three decades since, Israel has expanded its settler population fourfold, now reaching nearly 700,000. Some 17 settlements ring East Jerusalem, long the dreamed-of capital of a free and independent Palestine. The West Bank is an archipelago of Palestinian towns amidst a sea of settlements, surveillance towers, army outposts, and hundreds of checkpoints and roadblocks in a matrix of Israeli military control.Israeli Strikes Have Razed 21 Media Outlets in Gaza This Week, Says Non-ProfitAnd Israel, with nary a whimper from the U.S., has built networks of West Bank settler-only roads, sealing off Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Israel and the diaspora from each other—a successful “splintering strategy,” as the late Israeli writer Meron Benvinisti called it. All this despite peace negotiators’ charge to create a “viable and contiguous” Palestinian state.The reality on the ground in Israel and Palestine is, and has been for years, a single state from the Mediterranean to the Jordan River, with Israel in full military control by land, sea and air. In this single state, some people have the rights of citizens; others face discrimination, struggle under military occupation, or try to stay alive in their open air prison by the sea. Support for the two-state solution is now just an empty slogan, much like, the Palestinian analyst Youssef Munayyer points out, the “thoughts and prayers” offered in the wake of a mass U.S. shooting.Understanding this reality, rather than wishing for the impossible, is the key to moving forward toward a just and durable peace. To do so, the U.S. must confront the tragic mess it helped create, and abandon the foreign policy its own inaction undermined. Instead of reviving the two-state zombie, American leaders must realize: that is no longer possible.A new vision of equality and freedom must emerge from the ruins of Gaza. In a time of national and worldwide reckoning, equal rights—be it in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Ferguson, or Gaza City—cannot be reserved for the privileged and well-connected few. In Israel and Palestine, and in Washington, citizens and leaders alike have a chance now to reimagine what’s possible. As a strategy, enforcing military might while splintering a native population has failed miserably for decades. Israelis, Palestinians and Americans must find the courage to build something new.Otherwise, expect more tragedy ahead.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Officers tell restrained man he ‘shouldn’t be able to breathe’ before death

    William Jennette’s family is suing Marshall County Jail, Lewisburg and the officers after he died last May in custody. The family of a Tennessee man is suing the officers at Marshall County Jail, the county, and the city of Lewisburg after he died last May at the hands of corrections officers. William Jennette was “hallucinating” and “detoxing” from meth when he was arrested for resisting arrest, public intoxication and indecent exposure.

  • Gazans and Israelis count cost of fighting

    After the truce, they returned to ruined homes.Gazan officials said nearly 17,000 homes have been damaged, as both Gazans and Israelis count the costs of 11 days of fighting, halted on Friday (May 21) by an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire. Many civilians on both sides are skeptical - about what's been achieved and how long it can last.Azhar Naseer was one of many Gazans to find her home destroyed. We don't have water, electricity, beds, anything, she says, what does this truce mean?"We are going home," chant Tami Zamir and her children, as they clean up the shelter they hid from Hamas rockets in in Ashkelon, Israel.In a cafe in the Israeli port city of Ashdod, north of Gaza, Dan Kiri didn't believe in the truce either - saying Israel should keep striking Hamas until it collapsed."The fact that we are sitting here, peacefully drinking coffee and eating our croissant, it's only a matter of time until the next operation in Gaza so it will take one year, it will take two years, or five years, but we'll continue to fight," he said.Adding to concern the truce wouldn't hold, brief clashes broke out during Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque.Israeli police fired stun grenades towards Palestinians, who threw rocks and petrol bombs at officers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military had destroyed Hamas’s extensive tunnel network in Gaza, its rocket factories, weapons laboratories and storage facilities, and killed more than 200 militants, including 25 senior figures.But Hamas cast the fighting as successful resistance to a stronger foe - and said its finger was still on the trigger.

  • Man City boss Pep Guardiola hopeful Sergio Aguero fit enough for Etihad farewell

    Guardiola said the striker would play ‘as much as he can play’ in Sunday’s match with Everton.

  • Pep Guardiola pays tribute to ‘lion’ Sergio Aguero ahead of Man City swansong

    The manager hopes Aguero will be fit to play some part in City’s final Premier League game of the season against Everton on Sunday.

  • Big weddings are back on from June 21, Boris Johnson to announce

    The Prime Minister is poised to announce that big weddings will be allowed to take place from June 21, The Telegraph has learned, despite it emerging that scientists urged the Government to “overreact” to the Indian variant. Boris Johnson vowed on Friday to give the public an update “by the end of the month” on the results of the review into relaxing social distancing rules, including the “one metre plus” and face mask regulations. He gave a strong hint that the fourth and final step in his roadmap out of restrictions, which is due to scrap the cap on attendees at weddings and other large-scale events, will go ahead as planned on June 21. “I am still seeing nothing in the data that leads me to think that we’re going to have to deviate from the roadmap,” he said, signalling his confidence that the Indian variant will not derail his blueprint. It came after he told Tory MPs privately on Wednesday that he was “hopeful” of abolishing the “one metre plus” rule next month too. Government sources told The Telegraph on Friday night they were confident large-scale weddings would be allowed from June 21, as long as the emerging data on the Indian variant did not take a stark turn for the worse. They said confidence about the safety of big weddings had grown in the wake of positive results from the Government’s large-scale events pilots – which saw just 15 people test positive for Covid-19 among 58,000 attendees. There is currently a limit of 30 attendees at weddings under government rules.

  • Anya Taylor-Joy, Lil Nas X, and Chris Redd promise Saturday Night Live 's best show of the season

    For the 'Saturday Night Live' season 46 finale, Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X are making their debuts as host and musical guest, respectively.

  • Guards on duty the night Epstein died by suicide admit they falsified records and strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

    Federal prosecutors said the two "admitted that they 'willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds'" for Epstein's unit.

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

  • Wyoming senator discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

    Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who is trying to unseat US Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18.

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Prince William’s intervention 25 years in the making – and inspired by desire to be mother’s protector

    When it was aired on a wet and windy November night in 1995, Prince William watched his mother’s Panorama interview in a master’s study at Eton. Then aged 13, having joined the exclusive Berkshire boarding school just two months earlier, he reportedly wept as Diana, Princess of Wales poured her heart out to Martin Bashir. Coming three years after Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s separation, the teenage prince’s hopes of a parental reconciliation were cruelly dashed as she admitted to being in love with James Hewitt and described Camilla Parker-Bowles as "the third person" in her marriage. According to the royal author Penny Junor, William was left “devastated” by the revelations, which led to the couple’s divorce the following year. She said: "He was deeply upset, as any child, watching one parent assassinate the integrity of the other, let alone talk about their infidelity, would be.” Yet as his damning statement reacting to Lord Dyson’s report made clear on Thursday night, the hurt went even deeper than that. In fact, the intervention was 25 years in the making.