Egypt creates buffer zone with space for 100,000 Palestinians

Egyptian Military tanks are seen at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Egypt has reinforced its security presence along the border with Gaza, witnesses and a security source told dpa on Monday. Gehad Hamdy/dpa

As Israel prepares an offensive in the southern Gaza Strip, Egypt is creating a buffer zone near its border with the territory to accommodate up to 100,000 Palestinians.

A wall would be erected around the area in order to maintain checks on Palestinian refugees if necessary, dpa learned from Egyptian security sources on Thursday.

Work began around two months ago to accommodate refugees in buildings and tents, according to the information, which has not been initially confirmed officially.

Since the war in Gaza began in October, Egyptian concerns have been growing that masses of Palestinians may stream across the border to flee the fighting, a scenario described by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi as a "red line."

The London-based Sinai Foundation for Human Rights has also reported the construction of such a buffer zone near the border.

But Egypt's governor in North Sinai, Mohammed Shousha, has rejected the reports as false, telling dpa that the authorities in the border town of Rafah were instead examining which houses had been destroyed during the military operations against extremists in the region in order to pay compensation to the owners.

This had "absolutely nothing" to do with the alleged construction of refugee camps for Palestinians, he said, adding that Egypt would not accept the forced expulsion of Gazans across the border.