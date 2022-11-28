Egypt Currency Makeover Still Untested, But That May Change Soon

Netty Ismail and Mirette Magdy
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Egypt’s newly flexible currency is still too tame for a market that’s bracing for more disruption ahead.

Although Egypt has allowed the pound to slide more than almost every other currency in the world this quarter, investors are questioning whether authorities would completely loosen their grip if it comes under more pressure. They may not need to wait long for answers.

Among developing peers, Egypt is the economy most vulnerable to a currency crisis over the next 12 months, according to a Nomura Holdings Inc. gauge that’s predicted past selloffs. HSBC Holdings Plc, which previously expected the pound to stabilize around 24 per dollar, now tentatively envisions a move toward 26, which implies a depreciation of around 5.5% from current levels.

At stake is the willingness of foreign investors to plow money back into the one-time darling of emerging markets. Their reluctance so far has contributed to a steep rise in the yields on Egypt’s Treasury bills, which reached the highest since early 2019 at the latest auctions.

“Right now there is a lot of confusion as to whether we are in a truly flexible regime,” said Farouk Soussa, an economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London. “Whether the pound will be more flexible in the face of external shocks going forward and act as an automatic stabilizer to the external accounts is yet to be tested.”

The North African nation devalued the pound by 18% in late October and signaled it’s shifting to a more flexible foreign-exchange regime as the economy grapples with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The currency has weakened about 20% against the dollar to record lows this quarter, the worst performer in the world after Ghana’s cedi.

But a recent bout of dollar weakness globally served to cushion the pound’s fall to around 2% this month. Emerging-market currencies have jumped more than 3% in November as the dollar retreated.

One-week historical volatility in the dollar-pound -- which measures how far traded prices move away from their average -- has fallen back to levels seen before the latest sharp devaluation.

“After an initial sharp move at the time the IMF deal was concluded, the Egyptian pound has been little changed against the dollar, at a time when other EM currencies have been more volatile,” Simon Williams, chief economist at HSBC Holdings Plc for Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in a report.

“If the status quo persists and the FX market struggles to clear, the likelihood of a deeper downward shift in the value of the pound will rise,” Williams said.

The backdrop meanwhile remains difficult for Egypt.

It scored the highest among emerging counterparts in Nomura’s early warning indicator of exchange-rate crises. The nation is one of four developing countries “not yet out of the woods” even after experiencing a currency selloff, according to the Tokyo-based bank.

‘Accelerated Depreciation’

For now, Egypt is set to allow for “some accelerated depreciation” ahead of an expected approval next month of a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, which favors a more flexible exchange rate as a condition of financial support, according to Gordon Bowers, a London-based analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Looking ahead, Egypt faces several pressure points.

The central bank plans by end-December to remove a requirement for importers to acquire letters of credit to buy some goods abroad. The country also needs to clear a backlog of requests -- estimated at over $5 billion -- from importers and companies to access hard currency, another move that could add pressure on the pound.

“It seems like the authorities want to manage this clearing process, and once the backlog is at manageable levels we could see more flexibility,” Bowers said. “But until then, I think it’s too soon to get a sense of how truly flexible the new exchange rate regime will be.”

Concerns about inflation and social stability may be putting constraints on policy in a country where the majority is vulnerable to price shocks. While Egypt is adding instruments for investors and corporates to hedge against foreign-exchange risks, trading in the local derivatives market is still thin.

In the offshore market, derivatives traders have stepped up bets that the pound will additionally depreciate over 13% in the next 12 months.

The pound will remain under pressure until there are more dollar inflows from Gulf allies that have rushed to Egypt’s aid with pledges of deposits and investments, according to Carla Slim, an economist at Standard Chartered Plc.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Assets on Choppy Path Amid Covid Unrest, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Market watchers expect Chinese assets to remain choppy in the coming months as growing unrest in the mainland over Covid restrictions cast a shadow over the nation’s reopening path. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumThe Chinese equity benchmark onshore fell as much as 2.8% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 4.2%,

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • 3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Now

    These high-octane dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10%, can really pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street

    You probably don't need the reminder, but this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, alike. Since hitting their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first couple of days of January, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively plummeted by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. Over the past six weeks (or a bit longer for the Dow), all three indexes have given optimists a reprieve.

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • With 76% ownership of the shares, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    A look at the shareholders of Union Pacific Corporation ( NYSE:UNP ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. This gives patient investors the opportunity to profit from the short-term fear that currently grips Wall Street. The stock has fallen 79% over the past year, and some investors have largely written off the company on fears that the best days of online retail are in the rearview mirror.

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • 1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

    Most stock splits don't create actual value for shareholders. While investors end up with more (or less if it's a reverse split) shares post-split, they own the same economic interest. Brookfield will split into two publicly traded companies -- Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management -- with the latter poised to pay an attractive and growing dividend.

  • 15 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. This year has been challenging for investors due to continuous interest rate hikes and an all-time […]

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go directly to the 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) allows you to contribute after-tax dollars into […]

  • Insiders rewarded with a US$997k addition on top of their US$5.5m purchase as General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) hits US$96b

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week...

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Rivian, Snowflake, Airbnb, and Noble Stock

    California State Teachers’ Retirement System also bought more shares of Snowflake and Airbnb in the third quarter.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Stunning Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing companies are incredible deals following a 38% peak plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Here are two ways to play the future of the energy industry, and one company that is tied way too closely to the past.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Many new investors or those curious about investing get intimidated by the plethora of investment choices, a glut of information, or the belief that they don't have enough money to start. Another misconception is that you should wait for the market to turn around before investing. Let's look at Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), which is a compelling long-term opportunity trading for just under $100 per share.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • Everyone Is Missing 2023's Biggest Pot Stock Winner

    According to Grandview Research, the cannabis market in the United States could grow from $13.2 billion this year to $40 billion in 2030. Probably no one is expecting much from the stock since it has fallen 90% from its high, but the company's fundamentals and recent performance could position it to be 2023's best pot stock. GrowGeneration has had a tough go in 2022; in the chart below, you can see that revenue has declined quite a bit.