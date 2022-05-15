Egypt expects to reach a agreement with IMF 'within months'

Egypt's PM attends a news conference to announce the Egyptian state's vision to deal with the global economic crisis in Cairo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mostafa Madbouly
    Prime minister of Egypt since 2018

(Reuters) - Egypt expects to reach a new programme with the International Monetary Fund "within months", Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Sunday in a televised news conference.

In March, Egypt said it was in talks with the IMF about potential funds in addition to technical support to hedge against the economic effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, should it be prolonged.

"There have been discussions by the finance ministry and the central bank with the IMF, we are moving in great strides," Madbouly said. "I don't want to get ahead of events, but within a very few months the programme will be in operation."

"We are working according to procedures and official visits are expected in order to agree on the programme in a detailed manner," he added.

The Ukraine crisis cut into tourism revenue, pushed up the cost of commodity imports and prompted foreign investors to flee, but Cairo has since received billions of dollars in financial support from several Gulf Arab states.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Peter Graff and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Stocks Stand Out as Rare Winners in Global Equity Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks saw a reversal of fortune this week versus global peers as investors tiptoed back into the market, betting an expected lift of Shanghai lockdowns would spur a rally.Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Get

  • Ministers pile more pressure on Andrew Bailey over inflation mistakes

    Kwasi Kwarteng has added to pressure on the Bank of England after one of his Cabinet colleagues questioned its right to remain independent.

  • Russia will manipulate Kherson election results to support leaving Ukraine, UK says

    Moscow is moving forward with its plan to annex the Ukrainian region of Kherson by carrying out a "rigged" election intended to manipulate local support for joining the Russia Federation, according to United Kingdom officials.

  • Mali's military junta pulls out of regional G5 Sahel force

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali is pulling out of a multi-national military force in West Africa's Sahel region combatting an Islamist insurgency, the country's military junta said in a statement on Sunday. The G5 Sahel force, which includes troops from Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, was set up in 2017 to counter jihadists who have swept across the region in recent years, killing thousands of people and forcing millions to flee their homes. The statement by Mali's junta, which ousted former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and took power in a 2020 coup, blamed a lack of progress in the fight against the Islamists and the failure to hold recent meetings in Mali.

  • Sweden’s bid to join Nato ‘shows Vladimir Putin’s aggression doesn’t pay’

    Sweden on Sunday night joined Finland in announcing its intention to join Nato, demonstrating to Russia that “aggression does not pay”, the chief of the alliance has said.

  • Adani to become India's second-biggest cement maker with $10.5 billion Holcim deal

    Asia's richest person Gautam Adani's conglomerate acquired 63.19% of Ambuja Cements Ltd and its subsidiary ACC in fierce bidding with local companies. The divestment is the latest move by Holcim as it seeks to reduce its reliance on cement production, an industrial process which produces high levels of carbon emissions and has therefore deterred many environmentally-conscious investors. In recent years the Switzerland-based company accelerated its efforts to get out of carbon-intensive cement making.

  • Dr. Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

    Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction before Tuesday's primary election.

  • Pope canonises hermit, martyr and journalist

    Unlike in recent days, Pope Francis -- who was surrounded by around 50 cardinals and 300 bishops and priests -- did not appear in a wheelchair

  • Seizures increase as DEA observes National Fentanyl Awareness Day May 10

    Fentanyl seizures in New Mexico and West Texas in 2022 could surpass the amount seized in 2021 based on data from the U.S. DEA.

  • Germany to Stop Russian Oil Imports Regardless of EU Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year even if the European Union fails to agree on an EU-wide ban in its next set of sanctions, government officials said.Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco’s first-quarter profits surge 80%

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and surging oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    A mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket left 10 dead. And hundreds of abortion-rights rallies took place across the nation. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Public policy expert: In Georgia's elections, talk is cheap... Until it isn’t

    Columnist Charlie Harper explains his views on former Senator David Perdue's political record and legacy.

  • GOP candidates in Pennsylvania make final pitch to voters before primary

    CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Pennsylvania, where top Republicans are flocking in the final days before Tuesday's red-hot Senate primary election.

  • Ethiopian Region Claims 7,000 Civilians Killed by Tigray Forces

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost 7,000 civilians in Ethiopia’s Amhara region were killed between June and December last year by fighters from the northern Tigray region, according to a report commissioned by the regional government.Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionCathie Wood Just Kee

  • Euro Is Sliding Toward Dollar Parity for First Time in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsThe euro is on the verge of U.S. dollar parity for the first time in two decades.Europe’s common currency has already slumped to a five-year low near $1.03, buckli

  • Italy prevents pro-Russian hacker attacks during Eurovision contest

    Italian police thwarted hacker attacks by pro-Russian groups during the May 10 semi-final and Saturday final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, authorities said on Sunday. Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the contest with their entry "Stefania", riding a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. During voting and the performances, the police cybersecurity department blocked several cyber attacks on network infrastructure by the "Killnet" hacker group and its affiliate "Legion", police said.

  • Suspect in deadly Buffalo shooting threatened his high school last year, official says: Latest updates

    According to a law enforcement official, the Buffalo shooting suspect threatened an attack at his high school in 2021, resulting in a referral.

  • Goldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to gird for a US recession, saying it’s a “very, very high risk.” Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More Inflows“If I were running a

  • Ukrainian band and sentimental favorites Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision

    Later Sunday the band released a new music video of its winning hit “Stefania” that features scenes of war-ravaged Ukraine and women in combat gear.