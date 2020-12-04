Egypt frees civil rights leaders, Scarlett Johansson gets the thanks

Ahmed Shawkat

Cairo — Three senior staff members of a prominent Egyptian civil rights organization were released suddenly on Thursday night as their detention on terrorism charges drove a mounting outcry from some big names in the West. Many Egyptians lauded Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson on Friday for speaking out, suggesting the actress' message of solidarity may have helped prompt the trio's release.

The three senior members of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) were arrested last month and held until Thursday evening on charges of "joining a terrorist group and spreading false news." Karim Ennarah, director of EIPR's criminal justice unit, administrative manager Mohamed Basheer and Executive Director Gasser Abdel Razek were arrested a couple weeks after hosting a meeting between EIPR and about a dozen ambassadors and senior diplomats from European countries to discuss human rights issues. 

The organization said it believed that meeting was at least one factor behind their arrest.

I welcome the release of @eipr staff & I encourage the #Egypt authorities to continue on this path of releasing human rights defenders. I hope to continue the conversations I had this week with the Ambassador of #Egypt to the UN  & work to ensure HRDs are not charged @UNEgypt pic.twitter.com/Xwx5DaURvz

— Mary Lawlor UN Special Rapporteur HRDs (@MaryLawlorhrds) December 4, 2020

On Thursday evening, the EIPR said plainclothes police officers had visited the registered address of the group's founder and acting director, Hossam Bahgat, the previous night for the second day in a row, asking where he was. The visits to the home of Bahgat's mother raised fears that he might soon join his colleagues behind bars. But he tweeted not long after the EIPR messages were posted to confirm that he was fine — and free. He also made it clear that he doesn't live with his mother, having moved out 22 years ago.

Then headlines about the release of Baghat's three colleagues' release started appearing in local pro-government newspapers. The reports said the public prosecutor had released the men pending an investigation, after legal procedures were initiated to change EIPR's legal status from a for-profit company to an association, in accordance with relevant laws. EIPR announced on Wednesday that it had submitted a formal letter to Egypt's Minister of Social Solidarity seeking "to transfer all its current activities from under a limited liability company to a non-profit entity." That appeared to address one of the complaints Egyptian authorities had made about EIPR's activities, but nothing relevant to the accusation of "terrorist activities" or fake news. The group also wrote another letter thanking the Ministry of Interior for allowing relatives of two of their jailed staff members to visit them in jail for the first time since their arrest in mid-November. Former member of parliament Mohamed Anwar El-Sadat accompanied the family members on their visit. A third letter was addressed to the public prosecutor, appealing for men's release and citing the official request for a change of classification made to the Ministry of Social Solidarity.      

Gasser, Karim and Basheer were let go directly from Tora prison. Unusual. They are now either home or on the way home.

— المبادرة المصرية للحقوق الشخصية (@EIPR) December 3, 2020

Unconfirmed reports of the men's release swirled Thursday evening until EIPR came out and said that Sadat, the former parliamentarian, had confirmed to them that their colleagues would in fact be set free within hours. "They just opened the door of the prison and told them you are out, you are released," Ragia Omran, a lawyer on EIPR's defense team told CBS News. "They walked them to the end of the street, and I don't know if they gave them money or just put them in a cab, and that was it."

"They didn't go to the security directorate or the police station and get released from there, which is the usual practice," noted Omran. "What happened today is extremely odd in my experience… We still don't know if the case will be dropped completely or what's going to happen, we will find that out on Saturday when we go to the prosecutor's office." Bahgat then tweeted confirmation himself, saying: "I can confirm my friends and @eipr colleagues Gasser, Basheer and Karim have been released and are home which I guess means we (and you) managed to #FreeEIPRstaff."

"By 'you' I obviously mean Scarlett," Bahgat joked in a follow-up tweet.

I can confirm my friends and @eipr colleagues Gasser, Basheer and Karim have been released and are home which I guess means we (and you) managed to #FreeEIPRstaff 💚

— hossam bahgat (@hossambahgat) December 3, 2020

The Hollywood superstar was only one of a handful of prominent actors and Western politicians to pile public pressure on the Egyptian government this week over the civil rights leaders' arrest. Western diplomats, along with Egyptian politicians and lawyers had also been pushing quietly in Cairo for the men's immediate release. 

United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor welcomed their release in a tweet, adding a call for Egypt "to continue on this path of releasing human rights defenders."

But it was Johansson's intervention that appeared to capture the attention of many Egyptians.

Her name was trending on social media in Egypt on Friday, with many comments hailing her willingness to take a stand, although some others questioned her motives.

The comments ranged from earnest appreciation to the somewhat farcical: One Egyptian asked Johansson, for instance, to tell the government to make the size of subsidized bread loaves bigger, while others just asked the actress, who keeps a relatively small online profile, to post more videos.  

At least two senior U.S. lawmakers, and the possible incoming Secretary of State also lent their support to EIPR's cause, and the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee described the men's release as "a positive step forward for Egypt," and urged all charges to be dropped. 

The release of three @EIPR human rights advocates from prison on bail is welcome and appreciated. This is a positive step forward for #Egypt, and I encourage the government to drop all charges against them.

— U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SenateForeign) December 3, 2020

But it was Johansson's intervention that seemed to get some Egyptians' hackles up, including a prominent actress who scolded the American for her dalliance in Egyptian affairs.

In a video posted to Twitter, Laila Ezz El-Arab accused Johansson of having "no clue" what she was talking about, suggested the three activists were never "detainees," and vouched for the country's justice system, "that we trust very much."

رد الفنانة ليلي عز العرب علي سكارليت جوهانسن 👏👏#ScarlettJohansson_interfering_in_egyptian_affairs pic.twitter.com/c8EB5W7Fn9

— ‏﮼رغدة﮼السعيد (@RaghdaaElSaeed) December 3, 2020

She urged Johansson to leave Egypt alone and focus, "on the United States' problems, like Black Lives Matter, like battered women," and poverty. She posted the video to Twitter with the hashtag, #ScarlettJohansson_interfering_in_egyptian_affairs. But another Egyptian movie star, Amr Waked, who starred alongside Johansson in the 2014 movie "Lucy" and now lives in self-exile for his political views, expressed gratitude for her stance but has made it clear that the release of EIPR staff is not enough. 

"The release of EIPR employees is a beautiful thing, but it is not enough," Waked said in a tweet. "The charges must be dropped, and all other prisoners should be released. Enough injustice." 

President-elect Biden calls on Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office

Amy Adams addresses criticism of her new film "Hillbilly Elegy"

Major Garrett on his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the presidential transition

Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com The Donald goes down to Georgia 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse.

  • Murderers and rapists could be barred from claiming asylum as part of Priti Patel's crackdown on immigration

    Murderers and rapists to be prevented from claiming asylum, says Priti Patel, after the Jamaican deportation flight row. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Home Secretary said it was “completely wrong” that convicted killers and rapists released from jail should be able to exploit the asylum system to remain in the UK. She also indicated that asylum will be “streamlined” to prevent migrants making multiple claims that can be lodged and heard hours or even minutes before their removal. It will be part of a major reform of Britain’s “completely broken” asylum system, which is due to be unveiled in the new year. Her comments came after a murderer, two rapists and two would-be killers were among 23 criminals who escaped deportation to Jamaica early on Wednesday morning after lodging 11th hour appeals including claims for asylum. One was removed from the flight just minutes before the flight after a judge granted a stay.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • Pakistani court declares ex-PM Sharif fugitive from justice

    A top Pakistani court on Wednesday declared the country’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives in exile in London, a fugitive from justice after he failed to return home to face additional corruption charges. The move by the Islamabad High Court comes months after Sharif was given the chance to voluntarily return home. The next court hearing will be held in a week’s time, when the judges will discuss whether to proceed with the hearings and try Sharif in absentia.

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Trump posts Facebook video making more baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud

    In a lengthy video posted to his Facebook page, President Trump offered more baseless allegations of voter fraud. Trump said his remarks, which ran some 46 minutes, “may be the most important speech I’ve ever made.”

  • Trump's 'eyes and ears' at the Justice Department reportedly banned from the building

    A White House liaison has reportedly gotten herself banned from the Justice Department building.Heidi Stirrup, President Trump's "eyes and ears" at the Justice Department, was "banned from the building" after top DOJ officials found out she was allegedly attempting to "pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters" that she could then provide to the White House, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.Officials discovered that Stirrup was trying to get insider information on cases, approaching staffers and "demanding" they provide it, and she was told to leave the building within the last two weeks, according to the report. She also allegedly violated human resources policies by offering jobs to allies without consulting senior officials and trying to "interfere in the hiring process for career staffers," AP says.In the month since the election, Trump has baselessly alleged that widespread voter fraud took place. But those allegations were shot down by Attorney General William Barr, who said this week the DOJ has "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome" in the election. On Thursday, Trump would not say whether he still has confidence in Barr.CNN also confirmed AP's reporting, adding that Stirrup "appears to have already been placed in a new role" as member of the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Air Force Academy.More stories from theweek.com The Donald goes down to Georgia Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Philippines police threaten social distancing violators with caning

    Philippine police on Friday threatened to cane people who violate social distancing protocols as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season. The Philippines celebrates one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, starting as early as September, and crowds have started to flock to sprawling malls and shopping centres despite the pandemic. Police general Cesar Binag, commander of the coronavirus task force, told a news conference that police and soldiers would patrol in public areas in the capital Manila, the hotspot of COVID-19 cases, carrying 1 meter rattan sticks to measure distancing.

  • Fatal shooting of Black teen roils liberal town in Oregon

    The killing of a young Black man last month by a white man who complained that he was playing loud music has roiled Ashland, Oregon, forcing the liberal college town that is famous for its Shakespeare festival to take a hard look at race relations. The death of Aidan Ellison, 19, added another name to the list of Black men and women whose killings have sparked a nationwide reckoning with racism and fueled a surge in a Black Lives Matter movement. On Nov. 23, Robert Keegan fired a single shot into Ellison's chest after complaining about the music late at night in a motel parking lot.

  • Growing number of Senate Republicans voice support for bipartisan coronavirus relief bill

    There appears to be growing support among Senate Republicans for a bipartisan coronavirus relief bill introduced earlier this week, reports The Washington Post.The $908 billion package — championed by moderate Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (D-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) — is in between what Democratic leadership is pushing for and what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested. The moderates suggested an unemployment boost and money for state governments, but no stimulus checks.While McConnell on Thursday continued to resist the bipartisan bill, pushing instead for his version, which the White House has endorsed, other Republican senators got on board with the package. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) signaled they were open to the bipartisan bill.Democratic leaders said they believed the $908 billion package should be the basis for negotiations. Several Republicans echoed that, saying it wasn't exactly what they wanted but it made for a good starting point.McConnell didn't comment directly on the bipartisan proposal, but instead urged lawmakers to pull the trigger on his version, which he called "a serious and highly targeted relief proposal including elements which we know the president is ready and willing to sign into law."More stories from theweek.com The Donald goes down to Georgia Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Fauci apologizes for casting doubt over UK's approval of Pfizer vaccine

    Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci apologized on Thursday for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work. Britain announced the approval of the vaccine on Wednesday, with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) saying it had rigorously assessed the vaccine data and had cut no corners. It gave the UK the jump in the race to begin mass inoculation against a virus that has killed nearly 1.5 million people globally and hammered the world economy.

  • 'Simply unthinkable': Law officers call for halt to executions in Trump's final weeks

    Five executions are scheduled before Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes office. Ninety current and former law officials want a halt.

  • Australian leader seeks conciliation in dispute with China

    A diplomatic war of words between Australia and China over a graphic tweet seemed to finally cool on Thursday as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison struck a much more conciliatory tone. Morrison's change in approach came even after he was thwarted in getting his views out directly to Chinese people over the messaging app WeChat, after the Chinese company deleted his post on the grounds it could distort historical events and confuse the public. China has angrily rejected Morrison's complaints, but its foreign ministry on Thursday declined to comment further on the controversy.

  • Is Africa overtaking the Middle East as the new jihadist battleground?

    As 300 UK troops arrive in Mali, the BBC's Frank Gardner looks at the role of Islamist militants across Africa.

  • China's Clover says its COVID-19 vaccines trigger 'strong immune responses' in early trial

    Two coronavirus vaccine candidates developed by China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals triggered strong immune responses in an early-stage human trial and appeared to be safe, the company said on Friday. The vaccine candidates, one containing an adjuvant from GlaxoSmithKline and the other from Dynavax, induced strong immune responses including neutralizing antibodies and cell-mediated immunity in a Phase 1 clinical trial, Clover said.