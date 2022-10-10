Egypt Inflation Quickens Again, With More Risks Ahead From Pound

Mirette Magdy
·2 min read

Inflation in urban parts of Egypt accelerated to the fastest in almost four years, in another sign that consumers in the most populous Arab country can expect little respite from higher costs after weeks of declines in the pound.

Consumer prices climbed an annual 15% in September, compared with 14.6% in the previous month, the state-run statistics agency CAPMAS said Monday.

The statistical effect of a high base a year earlier helped offset some of the monthly pickup in inflation, which still reached 1.6%, from 0.9% in August. Food and beverage costs, which make up the largest single component of the inflation basket, jumped 21.7%.

Stubbornly high inflation faces further risks from a weaker domestic currency, which added to shocks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked the costs of commodities. Egypt’s government has signaled it accepts a looser exchange rate as it negotiates a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The pound has been moving weaker in small increments and hit a record low in the offshore market last week. Greater currency flexibility has emerged as one of the main issues in Egypt’s talks with the IMF.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told Bloomberg in September that authorities hope to reach an IMF deal within one or two months, although the loan amount is yet to be determined.

Months of quickening price gains have turned Egypt’s interest rates negative when adjusted for inflation, undercutting the country’s appeal to foreign investors in domestic bonds and bills. The country has seen $22 billion foreign outflows from its local debt market since March.

The central bank last month kept interest rates unchanged, but increased the amount of money that commercial lenders must set aside as part of their mandatory reserves.

