Egypt Inflation Slows for a Second Month as Food Prices Fall
(Bloomberg) -- Annual inflation in urban parts of Egypt slowed for a second month as food prices continued to decline, the state-run statistics agency said.
The headline inflation rate was 4.3% in January compared to 5.4% in December, CAPMAS said Wednesday in a report. Consumer prices contracted 0.4% on a monthly basis.
Food and beverages, which comprise the largest single component of the inflation basket, fell an annual 0.5% and 1.6% month-on-month.
Annual inflation that’s now at its lowest since September could give the North African nation scope to make its first interest-rate cut in 2021. The central bank’s monetary policy committee is next set to meet on March 18.
