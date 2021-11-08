Egypt, Israel agree on more Egypt border forces in Sinai

·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Israel said Monday they agreed on an increase in Egyptian border forces in a restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years.

The Egyptian military said a joint military committee with Israel agreed to amend a security deal between the two countries, allowing Cairo to increase the number and capabilities of border guards in the town of Rafah.

The military was apparently referring to security arrangements linked to the peace treaty the neighboring countries signed in 1979. It said the new arrangements were part of the military’s efforts to secure the country’s northeastern borders.

Israel’s military said in a separate statement the amendment was signed during the committee’s meeting Sunday, allowing Egypt to increase its military presence in the area. Neither country's military gave additional details.

Egypt was the first Arab country to reach a peace agreement with Israel, but only after the two countries fought four wars between 1948 to 1973. The agreement put restrictions on Egypt's military presence in towns bordering Israel.

The announcement comes after years of coordination between Egypt and Israel to contain the common threat posed by militant groups operating in Sinai. The Israelis are believed to have granted every request by Egypt to bring additional forces into the region, as long as all operations were closely coordinated.

Egypt has battled militants in northern Sinai for years, but attacks against its military and police have expanded since the military removed Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013 amid mass protests against his divisive rule.

Egypt’s military under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has managed in recent years to prevent large-scale attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar last week, but says he feels his trip was constructive. Richardson, also a former governor of New Mexico, is the most high-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The U.S. government, along with a number of other Western nations, shuns Myanmar's military-installed government and urges a return to democracy.

  • Nearly 20 years on, Israeli barrier shapes Palestinian lives

    Three days a week, Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank village of Qaffin line up at a yellow gate and show military permits to soldiers in order to tend their crops on the other side of Israel's separation barrier. Nearly two decades after Israel sparked controversy worldwide by building the barrier during a Palestinian uprising, it has become a seemingly permanent feature of the landscape — even as Israel encourages its citizens to settle on both sides.

  • How a desert plant's DNA could help save Arizona's farm crops in a changing climate

    Drought is an urgent problem for Arizona, where farmers already face the effects of water shortages. Some researchers see biotech crops as a solution.

  • Online Afghan humour, a final bastion against the Taliban

    3D video artist Hafiz Afzali demonstrates his work making satirical animations which poke fun at the Taliban. The self-taught animator fled his native Afghanistan in 2000 aged 13 during the first period of Taliban rule. He now lives in Finland, where he also studies animation which he funds by driving a taxi.

  • UK seems set to invoke emergency measures on N.Ireland trade - Irish minister

    Ireland said on Sunday the British government appears ready to invoke emergency unilateral provisions in its Brexit deal governing Northern Ireland's trading arrangements, a move that would sour ties with Dublin, the EU and the United States. Britain has repeatedly threatened to activate emergency measures under Article 16, which allows either side to take unilateral action if they deem the deal governing post-Brexit trade is having a strongly negative impact on their interests. "All the evidence now suggests that the British government are laying the foundations to trigger Article 16, and that of course is a worry," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said in an interview broadcast on RTE radio on Sunday.

  • Morocco king says Western Sahara 'not negotiable'

    Morocco's King Mohamed VI said Saturday that Western Sahara is "not negotiable", as tensions flared with Algeria over the disputed territory.

  • U.S. charges Ukrainian, Russian, over cyberattack, seizes $6 million in ransom payments

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has charged a suspect from Ukraine and a Russian national over a July ransomware attack on an American company, according to indictments made in court filings on Monday, with CNN reporting the United States has seized $6 million in ransom payments. Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a Ukrainian national arrested in Poland last month, will face U.S. charges for deploying ransomware known as REvil, which has been used in hacks that have cost U.S. firms millions of dollars, the court filing showed.

  • Foreign citizens seek US-approved shots as travel resumes

    As COVID-19 ravaged Hungary in April, Budapest resident Akos Sipos received his second vaccine dose, believing he was doing the right thing for his own health and to help end the pandemic. The nations include the United States, which is pushing forward with a new air travel policy that will make Sipos and many like him ineligible to enter. Starting Monday, the United States plans to reopen to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • 1 dead after shooting in downtown Five Guys restaurant Sunday

    A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene and was "cooperative" with officers, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said.

  • Monday Mystery: So what happened to the lost gold of the Confederacy?

    Monday Mystery: For almost a century and a half, many have looked for the Confederate gold.

  • New Jersey’s most powerful Democratic boss predicts midterm carnage

    George Norcross says nobody in the state predicted last week’s losses for the party. “It was just a tsunami,” he said. “Nobody saw this coming.”

  • Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships

    Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer in its northwestern desert, possibly for practice for a future naval clash as tensions rise between the nations. China has massively upgraded its military in recent years, and its capability and intentions are increasingly concerning to the United States as tensions rise over the South China Sea, Taiwan and military supremacy in the Indo-Pacific.

  • Kamala Harris's approval rating falls to 28%, a historic low for any modern vice president

    Biden hit another all-time low in the same USA Today/Suffolk poll at 38% approval. The closest comparable for Harris is former VP Dick Cheney in 2007.

  • Column: This UC firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen

    A study by UC Davis' Garen Wintemute of the California Firearms Violence Research Center notes that "The unprecedented surge in firearms purchasing … shows no sign of abating and risks becoming part of a new normal for the USA."

  • Powerful Iranian general visited Iraq after attack on PM

    A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said Monday. News of the visit came as an Iraqi army general said the investigation into the drone attack against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is ongoing but that indications point to Iran-backed factions. The general said Monday the drones used in the attack took off from areas east of the capital where Iran-backed militias have influence.

  • Mexico's army stands between gangs, enforcing turf divisions

    In western Mexico a small squad of soldiers with about a half-dozen trucks and sandbag emplacements stands guard on a rural highway. In one direction, almost within earshot, one drug cartel operates a roadblock extorting farmers. The Mexican army has largely stopped fighting drug cartels here, instead ordering soldiers to guard the dividing lines between gang territories so they won’t invade each other’s turf — and turn a blind eye to the cartels’ illegal activities just a few hundred yards away.

  • Ted Cruz Talks About Joe Rogan Being 'President' Of Texas If State Secedes From U.S.

    "If there comes a point where it’s hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil,” Cruz told an audience at Texas A&M University.

  • Chris Christie Gives Trump And Republicans A Blunt Warning About 2024

    The former New Jersey governor warns the party about Trump's talking points.

  • Ethiopia's Oromo rebel leader predicts victory 'very soon'

    A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government has said his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war will end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire.

  • McConnell says Trump wrote foreword to his memoir. Trump says he didn’t

    Split grows between the two Republicans as Trump says he told McConnell, ‘Why don’t you write it for me?’ The Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Donald Trump once described Mitch McConnell as his “ace in the hole” and wrote, in a foreword to the Senate Republican leader’s autobiography, that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Except, according to Trump, he didn’t. Speaking to the Washington Post for a profile of the Senate minorit