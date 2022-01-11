Egypt leader criticizes Europe’s handling of migrant crisis

In this photo provided by Egypt's presidency media office, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, speaks at an international youth conference, “World Youth Forum,” in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. El-Sissi criticized Europe’s handling of migration crisis and its refusal to receive those arrive at its borders. He said Egypt hosts at least six million people who fled conflicts and poverty in their home countries. (Egyptian Presidency Media Office via AP)
SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s leader on Tuesday criticized Europe’s handling of the migration crisis and its refusal to receive refugees arriving at its borders, saying his own country has taken in millions of people who left their home countries.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said Egypt hosts at least 6 million people who fled conflict and poverty at home. He said his government, unlike some other countries, doesn’t hold migrants in refugee camps but allows them to live freely in the community.

For years, people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East have made dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, seeking safety and a better life in Western Europe.

But after the arrival of more than a million people in 2015, European Union nations put up concrete and razor-wire walls, installed drone surveillance and cut deals with Turkey and Libya to keep migrants away.

“I’m talking about huge numbers, not about five or ten thousand, (that) our friends in Europe refuse to receive,” el-Sissi said.

Egypt has for decades been a refuge for sub-Saharan African migrants trying to escape war or poverty. For some, Egypt is a destination and a haven, the closest and easiest country for them to enter. For others, it is a point of transit before attempting the dangerous Mediterranean crossing to Europe.

El-Sissi said his government has in recent years tightened border security and managed to prevent Egypt from becoming a departure point for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

“We didn’t allow people to use Egypt as a crossing point where people cross into the unknown and face a very harsh destiny in the Mediterranean while migrating to Europe,” he said.

El-Sissi's comments came at an international youth conference, “World Youth Forum,” which the Egyptian government organizes in the Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

With restrictions and tight security on Europe’s Mediterranean borders, a new route to the European Union has emerged through the forests and swamps of Eastern Europe.

In recent months, people from Iraq, Syria and elsewhere have flown to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on tourist visas and then traveled by car — many apparently aided by smugglers — to the border.

The three EU countries that border Belarus — Poland, Lithuania and Latvia — accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of acting to destabilize their societies.

Poland has denied entry to thousands of migrants and refused to let them apply for asylum, violating international human rights conventions. The country has been criticized by human rights groups at home and abroad.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea launches another ballistic missile, South says

    North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea on Tuesday, the country's second launch in a week after firing what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile.The latest projectile was launched from the country's northern Jagang province and flew 434 miles before landing in waters off the eastern coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to The Associated Press.The launch was detected by South Korea and the...

  • Omicron 'tidal wave' could infect half of all Europeans within the next 2 months, WHO official says

    Dr. Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, said Omicron "represents a new west-to-east tidal wave sweeping across the region."

  • President Biden looks to rally the party on voting rights

    For many Democrats it's their number one issue in the face of what they see as Republican suppression.

  • European Shares Recover as Investors Return to Buy Dip in Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced the most in more than two weeks as investors bought the dip in risk assets after higher bond yields fueled volatility.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff:

  • 'A toe saver!': Shoppers are raving about these $80 heated socks

    Shop these warming socks for your best winter yet.

  • Behind-the-scenes fallout, factors in wake of the Flores dismissal. And Bears call Flores

    Fallout from Brian Flores’ Dolphins dismissal in the wake of an NFL Network report that he will interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching job:

  • In vaccine-shy Poland, COVID deaths top 100,000

    Poland's death toll from coronavirus-related conditions surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, as vaccine hesitancy and a reluctance to abide by COVID-19 restrictions fuelled a surge in infections, officials and doctors said. The number of deaths per one million inhabitants was last week among the highest in the world, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford, at more than 57 compared to around 35 in the United States and 37 in Russia. "Today we can say it is another sad day, but especially so because we have passed the level of 100,000 COVID deaths," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told private broadcaster TVN 24.

  • Grand Ole Opry under fire for Morgan Wallen performance

    Morgan Wallen stepped on country music’s most historic and storied stage over the weekend, a sign that many interpreted as the Grand Ole Opry giving the troubled star its blessing and a path to reconciliation after using a racial slur on camera. While the country star’s return to the public eye seemed inevitable, a tweet from the Opry about Wallen surprising fans at its regular Saturday broadcast show led to heavy criticism of the mostly white institution and its history as a gatekeeper. Performers ranging from Yola, Allison Russell, Rissi Palmer, Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums, Joy Oladokun, Chely Wright, as well as Grammy winners Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell, weighed in on how the Opry’s decision could have troubling consequences for artists of color in country music.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • 'Let's stick with the facts': A federal judge rebuked Trump's lawyer's claim that he urged his supporters to be peaceful on January 6

    Judge Amit Mehta said there was no doubt there were "threats" and "intimidation" on January 6 and added that he wasn't "interested" in "whataboutism."

  • Former Ted Cruz Aide Points Out Scariest Part Of His Kowtowing To Tucker Carlson

    "It’s ultimately not funny at all," Amanda Carpenter said of the Texas Republican's groveling apology to the Fox News personality.

  • House GOP candidate calls for Texas-wide ban on Chinese students

    A Texas Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has ignited controversy after calling for a ban on Chinese students from universities in the state. “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities,” Shelley Luther originally wrote in a since-revised tweet. In subsequent tweets, Luther went on to say the state’s taxpayers “should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders” and that it is “common sense” that CCP members “should not have access to our schools.”

  • Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has 'assembled the best legal, ethical minds' to thwart the NY attorney general's '3rd rate' investigation

    "This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third rate stuff."

  • Judge questions Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" in Capitol riot lawsuits

    A federal judge on Monday challenged former President Donald Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" from three lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riot, per Law360.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., is for the first time considering Trump's defense that claims against him "directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • In much of the West, the walls are closing in on anti-vaxxers

    Republican governors in the United States may be championing the cause of the vaccine resistant and suing to stop mandates imposed by the Biden administration. But elsewhere in the West, the jab-less are increasingly becoming personae non gratae. The omicron variant is exacting some of the highest infection rates of the pandemic, and the growing frustration of the vaccinated majority in the West against its unvaccinated minority is reaching a crescendo in some countries. Studies suggest omicron

  • Trump asks federal judge to halt civil investigation into his business practices by NY attorney general

    Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in New York to halt a civil investigation into his business practices by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her in a new court filing of weaponizing her office to carry out a "targeted attack against a political adversary." Trump sued James last month in federal court to block her investigation into how the Trump Organization valued its real estate holdings.

  • Ukraine ready to take decisions to end war at new four-way summit: president

    Ukraine is ready to take the necessary decisions to end the war in its eastern Donbass region at a new summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. "It is time to agree on an end to the conflict, and we are ready for the necessary decisions during a new summit of the leaders of the four countries," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

  • Manchin doubles down on filibuster ahead of Biden's speech

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doubled down Tuesday on his support for the filibuster as President Biden heads to Georgia to publicly push for changes to the Senate rule in order to pass voting rights legislation."We need some good rules changes to make the place work better. But getting rid of the filibuster doesn't make it work better," Manchin told reporters.Given support from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) for the legislative...

  • McCarthy plans to oust Schiff, Swalwell and Omar from committees if GOP takes House

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday he plans to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees if Republicans retake the House majority.Why it matters: McCarthy's comments offer a preview of the scorched-earth tactics Republicans may adopt if they win back control of Congress in 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.McCarthy has long said the removals of Reps. Marjorie

  • Swing State Trumpers Forged Letters to National Archives in Harebrained Scheme to Overturn Election

    The groups sent fake certificates of ascertainment declaring Trump the winner