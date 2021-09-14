Egypt’s leader meets with Libyan officials to push for vote

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president met Tuesday with Libya’s parliament speaker and a powerful military commander as Cairo pushes for the withdrawal of foreign forces and the holding of elections as scheduled in December.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi received Speaker Aguila Saleh and Gen. Khalifa Hifter, commander of the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, in Cairo, the Egyptian leader’s office said in a statement.

El-Sissi said his government would continue its efforts "with all Libyan brothers ... to hold the significant presidential and parliamentary vote by the end of this year.”

He also reiterated calls for foreign forces and mercenaries to be pulled out of the oil-rich country.

Saleh and Hifter, whose forces run most of Libya’s eastern and southern regions and oil facilities, are close allies to Egypt. In recent months, el-Sissi’s government has also reached out to officials in western Libya, apparently to counterbalance Turkey’s influence there.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and split the oil-rich country between rival governments, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

In April 2019, Hifter’s forces, backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His 14-month-long campaign collapsed after Turkey and Qatar stepped up their military support of the Tripoli-based government with hundreds of Turkish troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

U.N.-sponsored peace talks brought about a cease-fire last October and installed an interim government that is expected to lead the country into December elections. The cease-fire deal also required the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries within three months, a deadline that was never met.

The U.N. has estimated there have been 20,000 foreign forces and mercenaries, mostly Syrian, Turkish, Russian and Sudanese, in the North African nation. The presence of foreign fighters and mercenaries is a major hurdle to holding the planned vote.

Libyan lawmakers have failed to finalize a legal framework for voting to take place, throwing the election schedule into doubt.

With mounting international pressure, the parliament earlier this month adopted a controversial presidential electoral law and said it is in the process of finalizing it for parliamentary elections, according to the U.N.'s envoy to Libya.

However, the High Council of State, an executive institution that among other duties proposes electoral laws, complained that the law was adopted without consulting its members, which could derail the roadmap.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin in self-isolation after members of inner circle test positive for COVID-19

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has entered self-isolation after several members of his inner circle tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Ashton Kutcher Gets Heckled By Sports Fans for His Family’s Bathing Habits

    On Sept. 11, Ashton Kutcher came onto ESPN’s “College GameDay” as a guest commentator. It was there that football fans booed him for his prediction of the Colorado Buffaloes beating the Texas A&M Aggies. Soon after the boos came the heckling, with the chant “Take a shower!” echoing through the field. It seems as though […]

  • Democrats say 'tax the rich,' but their plan may fall short

    A proposal making its way through Congress and even adorning the dress of one of its most prominent lawmakers, "tax the rich" has become a rallying cry for Democrats as they seek to remake the United States' social safety net.

  • Military junta to open talks over Guinea’s future

    A four day series of meetings about Guinea’s future has begun

  • Melania Trump's Ex-Spokeswoman Compares Her to 'Doomed' Marie Antoinette — as Former First Lady Slams Book

    Stephanie Grisham will release a White House memoir next month

  • Merkel: Integrating Balkans into EU is strategic for both

    It's in the European Union's strategic interests to integrate the Balkan states into the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday as she urged Serbia and other countries in the region to do more on democratic reforms in order to join. The Western Balkan states — which include Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo — have for decades sought EU membership.

  • Winter lockdowns, masks and booster jabs: What’s in Boris Johnson’s winter COVID plan?

    The PM launched his plan to “live” with the disease through the coming months.

  • World War Two: The forgotten Indian soldiers of Dunkirk

    Some 300 Indian soldiers were evacuated from the coast of France during a pivotal moment in World War Two.

  • Libya arrests 2 suspected traffickers, returns 53 to Egypt

    Libyan authorities arrested two suspected human traffickers and facilitated the return of more than 50 Egyptian migrants to their home country, officials said. Fifty-three Egyptians landed in Cairo’s international airport on a private flight late Sunday after authorities in Libya’s capital of Tripoli arrested them for attempting to travel by boat to Europe in recent weeks, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said. The arrests and return of the would-be migrants came amid a spike in dangerous crossings and attempted crossings from the North African nation to Europe over the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Group: Turkish drones in Cyprus endanger commercial flights

    A Turkish drone base in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus could increase safety risks for thousands of commercial flights that cross the airspace around the eastern Mediterranean island, a flight safety group warned Tuesday. FSF-Med, an NGO affiliated with the Washington, D.C.-based International Flight Safety Foundation, said the planned upgrading of the Turkish air base in Gecitkale — called Lefkoniko in Greek — may compound a communications and coordination problem between aviation authorities in Turkey and Cyprus that has already compromised flight safety for years.

  • Missouri cave with ancient Native American drawings sold

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri cave containing Native American artwork from more than 1,000 years ago was sold at auction Tuesday, disappointing leaders of the Osage Nation who hoped to buy the land to “protect and preserve our most sacred site.” Bryan Laughlin, director of Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers, the St. Louis-based firm handling the auction, said the winning bidder declined to be named. It also has more than 290 prehistoric glyphs, “making it the largest collection of indigenous people’s polychrome paintings in Missouri," according to the auction website.

  • Book: Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike

    Fearful of Donald Trump's actions in his final weeks as president, the United States' top military officer twice assured his Chinese counterpart that the two nations would not go to war, according to a forthcoming book. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army that the United States would not strike. One call took place on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the election that defeated Trump.

  • Afraid of World War 3, Milley Went Behind Trump’s Back to Calm Tensions with China

    The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, also told House Speaker Pelosi that he agreed the former president was mentally unstable

  • U.S. top general secretly called China over fears Trump could spark war -report

    The U.S. top general secretly called his Chinese counterpart twice last year over concerns then-President Donald Trump could spark a war with China as his potential election loss loomed and in its aftermath, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army on Oct. 30, 2020 - four days before the presidential election - and again on Jan. 8, two days after Trump supporters led a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, the paper reported. In the calls, Milley sought to assure Li the United States was stable and not going to attack and, if there were to be an attack, he would alert his counterpart ahead of time, the report said.

  • ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ Actor Janine Chang Sparks Taiwan-China Dispute Over 11-Year-Old Academic Paper

    When Taiwanese actor Janine Chang was writing her masters’ thesis in industrial economics in 2010, she likely never imagined that two Chinese characters in it would become a diplomatic flashpoint and threaten to derail her lucrative acting career more than a decade later. This week, however, it has done just that. Her thesis at Taiwan’s […]

  • WATCH: A House hearing devolved into chaos when a GOP congressman shouted over everyone and falsely accused Biden of manipulating Afghanistan intelligence

    Rep. Brian Mast accused the Biden White House of manipulating intelligence, refused to let the secretary of state respond, and yelled over others.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • Melania Trump Sent a Text on January 6 That Gives Some Insight Into How She Was Feeling

    The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]

  • Republican derails Afghanistan hearing by asking who can ‘press the button’ to silence Biden

    Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch grilled Secretary of State Antony Blinken about who in the White House has the authority to “press the button” to silence President Joe Biden in a strange exchange during a Senate hearing that was supposed to be about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

  • Top Democrat threatens to subpoena Biden officials as Blinken testifies on Afghanistan

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, facing a second day of interrogation from Republican lawmakers highly critical of the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan.Driving the news: The committee's chair, the hawkish New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, pulled no punches in his opening statement, threatening to subpoena Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other Biden officials who decline to voluntarily appear before the committ