Egypt Looks to Eke Out More Bread From Its Wheat as Prices Soar

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Egypt is trying to eke out extra flour from its grain to produce more of the flat loaves that are a staple of the nation’s meal-times as one of the world’s largest wheat buyers wrestles with soaring prices.

Millers that contribute to the North African country’s bread-subsidy program, which benefits more than two-thirds of the 100-million-plus population, are being urged to increase the amount of wheat bran they use, according to Magdy El-Waily, a member of the grain chamber at the Federation of Egyptian Industries.

The Supply Ministry’s instructions would boost the amount of flour made from a ton of wheat by about 6% to 875 kilograms (1,929 pounds). That equates to an extra 616 loaves. The measures will be applied from July, El-Waily said.

While adding more high-fiber bran offers some nutritional benefits, it will shorten the life of the flat bread, in addition to changing its texture and taste.

The ministry did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Global wheat supplies have been hit by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as ports used for exports are blocked. Egypt, which has previously sourced large amounts of wheat from both Ukraine and Russia, is in talks with alternative suppliers such as India, while looking to boost its own plantings.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.