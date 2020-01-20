Egypt Looks to Green Bonds in Bid to Tap Fresh Investments

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt plans to issue green bonds by the end of the current fiscal year, as the North African country that’s an emerging-market darling looks to diversify its debt offerings and draw in new foreign funds.

The move, announced Monday by Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, is part of the government’s broader push cut debt-servicing costs by varying its offerings. Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said the plan was still being discussed, and that the issuance may be denominated in U.S. dollars or euros.

Cost-cutting is a key part of Egypt’s broader economic program, which was kick-started in late 2016 with the devaluation of the currency in a bid to end a crippling dollar shortage. The moves helped secure a three-year, $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan and shore up investor confidence, but have yet to attract the sorely needed private sector growth the government is now focused on.

Much of the foreign money that’s come in over the past three years has, instead, either been in the form of loans or investments in the debt market. Maait said foreign holdings of Egyptian Treasury bills and bonds climbed to $22 billion by the end of 2019, an inflow built around some of the most attractive yields in emerging markets.

The government of the Arab world’s most populous nation expects economic growth to come in at 5.8%-5.9% by the end of June, Maait told reporters. Officials had earlier projected GDP growth of 6%. At the same time, the budget deficit widened slightly to 3.8% of GDP in the first half of the current fiscal year compared to 3.6% in the same period a year earlier.

