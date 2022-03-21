Egypt Raises Rates for First Time Since 2017 While Pound Weakens

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Egypt hiked its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2017 at a surprise meeting and its currency weakened sharply in a move it said was aimed at absorbing shocks from global inflationary pressures.

The central bank raised the deposit and lending rates by 100 basis points each to 9.25% and 10.25% respectively, the Monetary Policy Committee said Monday. A combination of soaring commodity and energy prices and a wave of global monetary tightening have added strain to the economy of Egypt, one of the Middle East’s most indebted nations.

The pound weakened markedly after holding steady for about two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Being keen on safeguarding the achieved macroeconomic stability, the Central Bank of Egypt stresses on the importance of the exchange rate flexibility to act as a shock absorber to preserve Egypt’s competitiveness,” policy makers said in a statement.

“Rising international commodity prices resulting from further supply chain disruptions in addition to increased risk-off sentiment have added to domestic inflationary pressures as well as external imbalances,” it said. The MPC had been due to meet on March 24.

Bloomberg News reported last week Egypt was in talks with the International Monetary Fund on possible support that could include a loan, as shockwaves from the war add pressure to its economy. A crippling dollar shortage in Egypt prompted a currency devaluation and sweeping reforms in 2016 that were backed by a $12 billion IMF program.

Fitch Ratings last week said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will cause “reduced tourism inflows, higher food prices and greater financing challenges” for Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous nation. Inflation in urban parts of Egypt reached 8.8% in February, its highest level since mid-2019, prompting expectations of a rate hike.

As a proportion of gross domestic product, Egypt’s financing requirements for 2022 are in line with peers at around 4%, according to Morgan Stanley. “However, looking at these values in nominal terms reveals the gravity of the challenge it faces,” the bank said in a March 10 research note.

Egypt’s external needs are $18.6 billion, markedly high relative to the $5 billion across peers, it added.

The EGX 30, Egypt’s benchmark stock index, rallied after the news. Lenders like Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE and Credit Agricole Egypt SAE -- which benefit from higher rates -- were among the stocks gaining.

“It’s a very positive move by the authorities to see the adjustment being fast tracked,” said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic research at investment bank EFG Hermes, referring to Egypt’s tightening of monetary policy via a weaker pound and higher rates.

