Egypt Official Says No Plan to Peg Pound to Basket of Currencies
(Bloomberg) -- Egypt has no plans to peg its pound to a basket of currencies, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said, denying a report in state-run media.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Israel Latest: Israeli Death Toll in Hamas Attack Reaches 1,200
Hamas Got Around Israel’s Surveillance Prowess by Going Dark
Israel Latest: Top US General Warns Iran to Stay Out of Conflict
Afghanistan’s Viral Supercar Makes Global Debut at Doha Show
China Mulls New Stimulus, Higher Deficit to Meet Growth Goal
Ahram Online cited the head of the Egyptian parliament’s Planning and Budget Committee, Fakhry El-Fiqi, as saying the country is expected to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to peg its currency to the dollar, euro, pound sterling and others, as well as gold.
The official asked not to be identified so they could discuss a sensitive matter.
Read More: IMF Boss Says Egypt to ‘Bleed’ Reserves Unless It Devalues (1)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The War in Israel Shows How Social Media’s Idealistic Era Has Ended
Worst US Bond Selloff Since 1787 Marks End of Free-Money Era
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.