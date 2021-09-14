Egypt opens ancient tomb of King Djoser after restoration

MOHAMED WAGDY
·2 min read

SAQQARA, Egypt (AP) — Egypt on Tuesday showcased an ancient tomb structure belonging to the cemetery complex of King Djoser, a pharaoh who lived more than 4,500 years ago, following extensive restorations of the site.

The structure — known as the Southern Tomb — is largely underground and includes a labyrinth of corridors, decorated with hieroglyphic carvings and tiles. A central funeral shaft houses a massive granite-clad sarcophagus from Egypt’s Third Dynasty.

However, the pharaoh was not actually buried there but in the famed Step Pyramid nearby. The two structures make up part of the Saqqara complex near Cairo — one of the country’s richest archeological sites. The Step Pyramid is the oldest known pyramid and one of the first examples of monumental architecture from the ancient world, according to UNESCO. It is believed to have been the inspiration for the Pyramids at Giza.

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism said the opening this week of the tomb structure marked the completion of restoration work that started in 2006 and included reinforcing of the underground corridors, refurbishing the carvings and the tiled walls, and installing lighting. As of Tuesday, the tomb opened to the public.

In addition to the Southern Tomb, the Saqqara plateau hosts at least 11 pyramids, including the Step Pyramid, as well as hundreds of tombs of ancient officials and other sites that range from the 1st Dynasty (2920 B.C.-2770 B.C.) to the Coptic period (395-642).

The Saqqara site is part of the necropolis of Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza Pyramids, as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1970s.

Egypt has publicized a string of recent archaeological finds over the past year in an effort to revive its key tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising. The sector was also dealt a further blow by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK would not have approved Valneva COVID vaccine, health secretary says

    Britain cancelled its contract for about 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by France's Valneva in part because it was clear it would not be approved for use in the country, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. "There are commercial reasons that we have cancelled the contract but what I can tell her is that it was also clear to us that the vaccine in question that the company was developing would not get approval by the MHRA here in the UK," he said in response to a question from a Scottish lawmaker. Shares in Valneva plunged 35% on Monday after it said the British government had ended a COVID-19 vaccine supply deal that could have been worth up to 1.4 billion euro ($1.65 billion).

  • Spaceflight Inc. unveils a new breed of orbital tug that’s built for far-out missions

    When a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sends a robotic lander to the moon’s south pole, perhaps as early as next year, Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc. plans to make a few extra deliveries with its own piggyback spacecraft. The mission, known as GEO Pathfinder, will represent the first in-space outing for a new type of orbital transfer vehicle called the Sherpa Escape, or Sherpa-ES. “Orbital” might not be exactly the right term, since the craft is designed to go well beyond low Earth orbit to zoom around t

  • 12-year-old was driving stolen SUV — with a gun and 4 passengers, New Mexico cops say

    Bullets for the gun were found in the boy’s pocket, officials said.

  • Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak is starting a mysterious space company called Privateer, possibly to clean up debris

    Steve Wozniak didn't say what Privateer would do, but a press release suggested it was focused on "monitoring and cleaning up objects in space."

  • Dionne Warwick, star of a new documentary, keeps smiling

    The first standing ovation Dionne Warwick ever received was as a 6-year-old, when her reverend grandfather brought her up to the pulpit of the St. Luke’s AME Church in Newark, New Jersey, where she sang “Jesus Loves Me” for a rapt congregation. Warwick's most recent standing ovation, though, was on Saturday, at the Toronto International Film Festival after the premiere of the documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over." Though the festival has been a more muted affair this year because of the pandemic, the 80-year-old Warwick has made the most of it.

  • Dialogue with Spain deepens division between Catalan parties

    The leader of Catalonia in northeastern Spain has announced that he is excluding a separatist party in his ruling regional coalition from talks with the central government aimed at solving the tensions over the growing pro-independence sentiment in the region. Catalan President Pere Aragonès also said he will urge Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sànchez to accept a referendum on the region's independence when they meet Wednesday in Barcelona, the Catalan capital. The junior partner in the Catalan regional government, Together for Catalonia (JxCat), had proposed to send to the talks two of its members who had served prison sentences for their role in a tumultuous bid for Catalan independence four years ago.

  • Egypt team identifies fossil of land-roaming whale species

    Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country's Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The prehistoric whale, known as semi-aquatic because it lived both on land and sea, sported features of an accomplished hunter, the team’s leading paleontologist, Hesham Sallam, told The Associated Press — features that make it stand out among other whale fossils. The fossil was first found by a team of Egyptian environmentalists in 2008 in an area that was covered by seas in prehistoric times, but researchers only published their findings confirming a new species last month.

  • No 'magic wand' to fix Lebanon crisis, new prime minister says

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's new Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who took office last week promising to revive IMF talks to unlock aid, said on Monday there was no time to lose and no easy path to tackle one of history's worst economic meltdowns. The new government, formed after more than a year of political stalemate, met for the first time on Monday, replacing a caretaker administration that had quit in the aftermath of last year's Beirut port explosion that killed hundreds, injured thousands and left large swathes of the capital destroyed. Mikati pledged to help resolve shortages of fuel and medicine, supplies of which have dried up as the import-dependent nation's hard currency reserves have run out.

  • SpaceX launches 51 Starlinks into polar orbit

    The California launch will help expand Starlink internet service at higher latitudes.

  • Nigeria faces one of its worst cholera outbreaks in years

    Nigeria is seeing one of its worst cholera outbreaks in years, with more than 2,300 people dying from suspected cases as Africa’s most populous country struggles to deal with multiple disease outbreaks. This year’s cholera outbreak, with a higher case fatality rate than the previous four years, is worsened by what many consider to be a bigger priority for state governments: the COVID-19 pandemic. Nigeria faces a resurgence of cases driven by the Delta variant, and less than 1% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

  • A dentist just went viral on TikTok after revealing what time you should *really* brush your teeth

    You really do learn something new everyday

  • Gerrit Cole on Giancarlo Stanton's spat with Francisco Lindor, Gleyber Torres moving to 2B | Yankees New Conference

    Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole discusses the decision to move shortstop Gleyber Torres to second base moving forward. Cole also discusses why he left the bench to back up Giancarlo Stanton when he saw him jawing with Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor in Sunday's finale of the Subway Series.

  • China develops machines to track data sent abroad by cars

    China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data. It recently implemented a new data security law and is tightening up oversight in other related areas.

  • Washington's Ryan Fitzpatrick removed from game with hip injury

    Washington Football Team's quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick took a big hit in the second quarter and did not return in the Chargers' 20-16 win over Washington.

  • Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday

    A Louisiana man who is the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States has marked his 112th birthday. Lawrence Brooks celebrated Sunday with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National World War II Museum, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

  • Is Zinc Really That Good for You?

    Sure, you’ve heard people praise it as an immune-boosting powerhouse, but is that actually true? Experts weigh in on zinc's health benefits and how to reap the nutrient's rewards.

  • Met Gala 2021: See all the fabulous looks from fashion's big night

    The Met Gala is back! Check out the must-see looks and jaw-dropping fashion from the glamorous event.

  • 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Review | Still shining bright

    You may not be able to get your hands on a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette for anywhere close to sticker price in today’s markup-heavy car economy, but taken for its amiable MSRP, the C8 Corvette is still the performance bargain of the century. There’s no other car at the Corvette’s price point that can match its performance and usability. The next closest all-round package that legitimately goes toe-to-toe with the Corvette is the Porsche 911.

  • Why Ezekiel Elliott is not frustrated with production in Dallas Cowboys’ opening loss

    Zeke carried the ball only 11 times, but excelled as a blocker as the Cowboys relied on the pass against Tampa Bay’s stout run defense.

  • The Best Camping in Michigan for Sparkling Lakes, Towering Dunes and Everything in Between

    Camping is awesome. Obviously, that’s not a revolutionary statement. Especially these days, when the pull of the outdoors seems to be greater than ever.We love so much about camping. Some of the things that...