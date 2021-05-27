Egypt president in Djibouti to forge ties amid Nile dispute

NOHA ELHENNAWY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The Egyptian president held talks on Thursday with his counterpart in Djibouti as part of Egyptian diplomatic attempts to build more African alliances amid an ongoing water dispute with Ethiopia.

Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's visit to the Horn of Africa nation is the first by an Egyptian president since Djibouti declared independence in 1977.

El-Sissi and Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh agreed that the Ethiopian dam should be filled and operated according to “a fair and binding legal agreement” that could maintain regional stability and preserve the interests of all parties, el-Sissi’s office said in a statement.

El-Sissi and Guella also stressed their “strategic partnership” on fighting terror in the Horn of Africa and underscored their cooperation over security issues in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, said the statement.

The visit comes amid mounting tension between Egypt and Sudan on one hand and Ethiopia on the other, over Ethiopia’s $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, a main tributary of the Nile River.

Egypt and Sudan fear that the Ethiopian reservoir would affect their water shares, especially in times of drought.

Amani el-Taweel, an expert on Africa at Egypt’s Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said that a “rapprochement between Egypt and Djibouti is crucial" in order to “prevent Djibouti from taking Ethiopia’s side.”

“Lately, Egypt has been seeking to build good relations with all Nile Basin countries and countries overlooking the Red Sea," she said. “Such two regions have to do with Egypt's two most important national security issues, including the Nile River and the Suez Canal.”

Nile dispute talks with Ethiopia stalled in April; international and regional efforts have since tried to revive the negotiations without success.

In March, el-Sissi warned Egypt's share of the Nile was “untouchable” and that there would be “instability that no one can imagine” if Ethiopia fills the reservoir without an international agreement.

Egypt and Sudan argue that Ethiopia’s plan to add 13.5 billion cubic meters of water in 2021 to the dam’s reservoir is a threat to them. Egypt has been seeking a legally binding agreement that would spell out how the dam is operated and filled, based on international law and norms governing cross-border rivers.

On Monday, President Joe Biden acknowledged Egypt’s concerns about access to Nile water and stressed his administration’s interest in reaching “a diplomatic resolution.”

Egypt relies on the Nile for more than 90% of its water supplies. Ethiopia says the $5 billion dam is essential, and that the vast majority of its population lacks electricity. Sudan wants Ethiopia to coordinate on the dam’s operation to protect its own power-generating dams on the Blue Nile.

The Blue Nile meets the White Nile in Khartoum, before winding northward through Egypt into the Mediterranean Sea.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Biden demands ceasefire and end to abuses

    The US president highlights the rights abuses and the possibility of famine as fighting continues.

  • DR Congo: Thousands flee Goma after second volcano warning

    It comes days after an eruption killed 32 people and destroyed hundreds of homes around Goma.

  • Transfer news: Willian to Chelsea or MLS; Heaton to Manchester United

    Pro Soccer Talk will be your home for all the latest news this summer and here are two rumored moves affecting PL powers.

  • Russia is the only country to support Belarus after it intercepted a plane and detained a dissident. Experts have questioned whether Putin was involved.

    Roman Protasevich was arrested on Sunday after a plane carrying him to Lithuania was forced to land in Belarus.

  • Tesla May Pay Upfront for Chips Amid Global Shortage: FT

    Tesla is specifically trying to secure chips with companies in Taiwan and South Korea, which make the newer generation models that it needs.

  • Thousands evacuate Congo's Goma amid renewed volcano threat

    Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week. A new eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of Congo’s North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constat Ndima Kongba, announced early Thursday. The center of Goma, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is now under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said.

  • Low-income US immigrants feared seeking benefits during pandemic – report

    Many families suffered food insecurity but decided against using government benefits over concerns of their immigration status Candidates for US citizenship listen to the presiding official during a naturalization ceremony on 9 February 2021 in the Manhattan. Photograph: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images Low-income immigrants in the US who struggled to afford basic needs during the coronavirus pandemic avoided seeking government benefits and other assistance because of immigration-related concerns, according to a new report by the Urban Institute. Immigrants, and especially immigrant women, have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic-induced recession, enduring higher unemployment rates than workers born in the United States, the Migration Policy Institute reports. While the economy sputtered, more than a quarter of adults in low-income immigrant families said they or their partner lost a job, the Urban Institute found. Roughly half said the pandemic had negatively affected their family’s employment, whether through layoffs, furloughs, lost income or other threats to their livelihoods. For many, that sudden economic distress coincided with serious material hardship in 2020, as they forwent costly medical care and scrambled to make rent or mortgage payments. More than 41% of adults in low-income immigrant families suffered food insecurity, more than a quarter had trouble paying family medical bills, and almost 23% struggled to cover their utilities. By December, a majority said they were concerned about paying for housing and medical costs, picking up enough work hours and being able to pay debts in the next month. But, even as low-income immigrant families worried about meeting their needs, a sizable chunk – 27.5% – decided against using non-cash government benefits or other help because of immigration-related concerns. They didn’t apply for or stopped participating in nutrition, health and housing programs, which could have provided the life-sustaining basics they needed. Low-income families with non-permanent residents – undocumented immigrants, temporary visa holders, etc – were especially vulnerable to those chilling effects. Nearly 44% avoided assistance because of fears over their immigration status or enforcement, including whether it would affect their ability to get a green card. Their hesitation came during a high-profile, years-long battle around the trumped up public charge rule, which made it harder for poorer immigrants to become legal permanent residents and has since been rescinded. Under the former Trump administration, the talking points around that policy underscored a hostility toward immigrants who live in poverty, even though many aren’t eligible for public benefits anyway. “Give me your tired and your poor,” said Ken Cuccinelli, then the acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, “who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.”

  • Trump touted the Abraham Accords as a 'new dawn' for the Middle East. 9 months later, Gaza erupted.

    Trump-era deals normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries were touted as a step toward peace, but recent violence shows their limit.

  • Naomi Campbell Reveals She Had Bob Marley Music Playing During 'Special Moment' She Became a Mother

    When signing off from the latest episode of No Filter With Naomi, the supermodel also alluded that she might be taking a break from the online show

  • Biden’s Top Man in Asia Says the Era of Engagement With China Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China as the government running the world’s second-biggest economy becomes ever more tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping, the White House’s top official for Asia said.“The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,” Kurt Campbell, the U.S. coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, said Wednesday at an event hosted by Stanford University. U.S. policy toward China will now operate under a “new set of strategic parameters,” Campbell said, adding that “the dominant paradigm is going to be competition.”Chinese policies under Xi are in large part responsible for the shift in U.S. policy, Campbell said, citing military clashes on China’s border with India, an “economic campaign” against Australia and the rise of “wolf warrior” diplomacy. Beijing’s behavior was emblematic of a shift toward “harsh power, or hard power,” which “signals that China is determined to play a more assertive role,” he said.The blunt comments were among several signs of fresh tensions between the two countries, even as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held their first phone call. Before the talks, Tai told Reuters that the two sides faced “very large challenges” and President Joe Biden announced that he had ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to determine whether the Covid-19 virus had escaped from a Chinese lab.Biden said in a statement Wednesday that Chinese officials needed to be more transparent, and that Beijing should join an “evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence.” The Chinese Embassy in Washington dismissed the inquiry as a “smear campaign and blame shifting” that would hurt efforts to prevent future health crises.China Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing Thursday in Beijing that the two countries “stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.”“China-U.S. relations will naturally experience some competition, which is prevalent among other major-country relations, but it is wrong to define the relationship with competition because it will only lead to confrontation and conflict,” he said.The two countries are also locked in disputes over Beijing’s claims over the South China Sea, human rights in the Xinjiang region, the future of Taiwan and Hong Kong and economic concerns including the deployment of 5G technology and a global shortage of semiconductors. Chinese and U.S. officials have said they see areas of cooperation, particularly on climate change, but on many other issues the relationship is far more frosty.“The U.S. idea of engagement is one that has conditions and is about bringing China into its system, not only in economics but also in politics,” said Wang Yiwei, director of Renmin University’s Institute of International Affairs and a former Chinese diplomat. “The U.S. sees China overtaking its own economy, so it is looking to contain China and prevent it from moving up the value chain.”Campbell knows well what it’s like to negotiate with angry Chinese diplomats. In March he was among U.S. officials who met with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska in talks that got off to a rocky start with bickering before reporters and cameras over human rights, trade and international alliances.‘Unsentimental’ XiCampbell said Xi was at the heart of the U.S.’s new approach to China ties. He described the Chinese president was “deeply ideological, but also quite unsentimental” and “not terribly interested in economics.”Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has “almost completely disassembled nearly 40 years of mechanisms designed for collective leadership,” Campbell said, adding that top Chinese diplomats such as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi -- the senior officials dispatched to the talks in Alaska -- are “nowhere near, within a hundred miles” of the Chinese leader’s inner circle.Allies will be central to U.S. efforts to push back against China in the years ahead, Campbell said. The U.S. has already tried to build up the importance of its work within the so-called Quad group of nations, which includes India, Japan and Australia. And Biden’s first meetings at the White House with foreign heads of state were with Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in.“We believe that the best way to engage a more assertive China is to work with allies, partners and friends,” Campbell said, adding that “the best China policy really is a good Asia policy.” Still, he said the U.S. will need to dispel fears of American decline in Asia and offer a “positive economic vision” for the region.“For the first time, really, we are now shifting our strategic focus, our economic interests, our military might more to the Indo-Pacific,” Campbell said.(Updates with China Foreign Ministry comments in sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • Authorities haven't confirmed Sarah Everard's cause of death, 11 weeks after her body was found in the woods near London: report

    Sarah Everard's body was found in a wooded area in Kent on March 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in London.

  • Ryan Palmer on Colonial: ‘It’s the most special event I play every year’

    Colonial member Ryan Palmer is ranked No. 33 in the world and would love nothing more than to win his hometown event.

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • Wayne Gretzky leaving Oilers reportedly to join TNT as hockey analyst

    Wayne Gretzky announces he is stepping down as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers to pursue an analyst job for TNT's hockey coverage.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • SNP and Scottish Greens in talks that could bring new independence referendum

    Nicola Sturgeon has announced talks with the pro-separation Scottish Greens over a co-operation deal to support her minority government and deliver another independence referendum. The First Minister said the SNP and Greens would discuss "specific policy areas" and "shared objectives" where they can co-operate after she failed to win an outright majority in this month's Holyrood election. This will initially involve "formal processes of consultation" between the two parties but could lead in the longer term to Green ministers being appointed in her government. Ms Sturgeon said they would work together on plans that were outside the SNP's "comfort zones", raising the prospect of her adopting a series of radical Green policies on hiking taxes, banning country sports and hitting North Sea oil and gas. But she also confirmed that an "obvious point of agreement" between the two parties was delivering another separation referendum, which she wants to stage by the end of 2023.

  • 1 killed as protesters scuffle with Iraqi security forces

    Clashes between security forces and protesters left one person dead and over a dozen injured Tuesday after hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad to protest a rise in targeted killings of prominent activists and journalists. Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse the crowds and demonstrators hurled stones at riot police, witnesses and Iraqi security officials said.