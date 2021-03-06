Egypt president el-Sissi visits Sudan amid rapprochement

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace in Paris. Egypt’s president arrived in Sudan on Saturday, March 6, 2021, his first visit to the country since a popular uprising led to the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president arrived in Sudan on Saturday, his first visit to the country since a popular uprising led to the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi landed at Khartoum international airport and headed to a meeting with Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, at the presidential palace. There, they inspected a military guard of honor.

The Egyptian leader was scheduled to discuss with Sudanese officials an array of issues, including economic and military ties and the two nations’ dispute with Ethiopia over a massive dam it is building on the Blue Nile, Egypt’s presidency said.

The visit came amid a rapprochement between the two governments. Egypt has in recent years sought to rebuild ties with its southern neighbor, an effort that has intensified since al-Bashir’s ouster in April 2019. Top civilian and military officials from both nations have exchanged regular visits. The countries signed an agreement last week to strengthen their military cooperation.

During al-Bashir’s era, relations between Sudan and Egypt suffered from sporadic tensions. These included the revival of a longstanding dispute over a border territory, the Halayeb Triangle, which is held by Egypt and claimed by Sudan.

Though decade-long negotiations, the two countries have repeatedly failed to reach a three-party deal with Ethiopia over its massive dam.

Cairo and Khartoum have recently called for internationalizing the dispute, to include the U.S., the European Union, the U.N. and the African Union to facilitate reaching a deal on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam.

Khartoum has become vocal against Ethiopia’s plans to start a second filling during the next rainy season. Sudan’s government has said that the dam threatens at least 20 million Sudanese, more than half the country’s population, if Ethiopia started to fil and operate the dam without coordination.

Sudan wants Ethiopia to coordinate and share data on the dam’s operation to avoid flooding and protect its own power-generating dams on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile River. The Blue Nile meets with the White Nile in central Sudan. From there, the Nile winds northward through Egypt and flows into the Mediterranean Sea.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with over 100 million people, has called the dam an existential threat and worries that it would reduce its share of Nile waters. The country relies almost entirely on the Nile to supply water for agriculture and its people.

About 85% of the Nile’s flow originates from Ethiopia. Ethiopian officials hope the dam, now more than three-quarters complete, will reach full power-generating capacity in 2023, helping pull millions of its people out of poverty.

Recommended Stories

  • Senegal protests after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko arrested

    Four people are dead in the rare violent protests after the arrest of a popular opposition leader.

  • Escape from Covid: South Africa's luxury 'Blue Train'

    In South Africa, a luxury railway route links coastal Cape Town with the interior capital city Pretoria. The trip, completed across two days aboard the so called 'Blue Train', is renowned for its opulence and 5-star service. Previously, it was primarily accessible to overseas tourists. But now, after significantly lowering the prices, more South Africans have been taking the trip, after international tourism declined due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Diplomats: UN fails to approve call to end Tigray violence

    An attempt to get U.N. Security Council approval for a statement calling for an end to violence in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and to spotlight the millions in need of humanitarian assistance was dropped Friday night after objections from India, Russia and especially China, U.N. diplomats said. The press statement would have been the first by the U.N.’s most powerful body on the Tigray crisis, which is entering its fourth month. Fierce fighting reportedly continues between Ethiopian and allied forces and those supporting the now-fugitive Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government and alarm is growing over the fate of Tigray’s 6 million people.

  • EU seeks access to U.S. produced AstraZeneca vaccines: FT report

    The 27-nation EU also wants Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of crucial vaccine ingredients needed in European production, the FT report on Saturday said. "We trust that we can work together with the U.S. to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the U.S. for the fulfilment of vaccine producers' contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured,” the FT quoted the European Commission as saying. EU countries started inoculations at the end of December, but are moving at a far slower pace than other rich nations, including former member Britain and the United States.

  • Exclusive: GOP Leader McCarthy asks to meet with Biden about the border

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has requested a meeting with President Biden to discuss the rising numbers of unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border, in a letter sent on Friday.Why it matters: Biden is facing criticism from the right and the left as agency actions and media reports reveal spiking numbers of migrant children overwhelming parts of the U.S. immigration system. Recent data shows an average of 321 kids being referred to migrant shelters each day, as Axios reported. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I feel compelled to express great concern with the manner in which your administration is approaching this crisis, but with hope that we can work together to solve it," McCarthy wrote in the letter addressed to Biden.What they're saying: The House minority leader criticizes Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for telling migrants earlier this week from the White House, "We are not saying don't come, we are saying don't come now.""To be clear — there is never a 'right time' to enter the country illegally and violate the laws of the United States. Signaling otherwise is reckless and will make the situation worse," McCarthy writes, contrasting Mayorkas' words with those of the former DHS Secretary under Obama, Jeh Johnson, during the 2014 crisis.The big picture: This comes as other congressional Republicans and some border Democrats are raising the alarm.Ranking members of both the House Judiciary and Oversight committees sent letters this week with other Republican members demanding hearings about the border situation. The latest: The White House confirmed Thursday evening that Biden has asked some of his top officials to visit the border "to provide a full briefing to him on the government response to the influx of unaccompanied minors."Biden and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei agreed during a call Thursday evening for their teams "to meet in the coming weeks to develop an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration," according to the White House readout. Guatemala is one of the top countries of origin for people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.U.S. agencies charged with border enforcement and the care of migrant children have been moving to rapidly open overflow shelters to hold the rising number of migrants. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's family detentions center are also being revamped to more quickly release migrant families into the country. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan won't 'overheat' economy: Biden economic advisor

    Inflation concerns continue to spook the market.

  • Trial date set for British ISIS militants the ‘Beatles’, accused of murdering journalists and aid workers

    El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey were extradited after US agreed not to seek death penalty

  • Mother of ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley defends her son and repeats election conspiracy theories

    Ms Chansley refused to condemn her son breaching the building

  • 25 questions we still have after watching the 'WandaVision' finale

    How strong is Wanda? Will we see some of these characters again? Insider rounds up every lingering question you may have after the Marvel finale.

  • No fans allowed at Azerbaijan F1 GP amid virus concerns

    No fans will be allowed at the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on June 6 because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, organizers said Friday. The Baku City Circuit which organizes the race said the decision not to allow fans “comes after extensive deliberation” with the Azerbaijan government, F1 and motorsport's governing body, the FIA.

  • Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight

    Senate leaders and moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin struck a deal over emergency jobless benefits, breaking a logjam that had stalled the party's showpiece $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The compromise, announced by the West Virginia lawmaker and a Democratic aide late Friday, seemed to clear the way for the Senate to begin a climactic, marathon series of votes and, eventually, approval of the sweeping legislation. The overall bill, President Joe Biden’s foremost legislative priority, is aimed at battling the killer pandemic and nursing the staggered economy back to health.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Northern lights dance over Finnish Lapland

    According to the local photographer who captured the lights over the frozen Toras-Sieppi lake, they were visible right after the sunset and were most vibrant after 2200 local time (2000GMT).He said the "magical" dance of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, lasted well over an hour.March is statistically the best month to see the northern lights due to augmented solar wind conditions.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Boris Johnson fails to replace adviser on ministerial standards amid growing cronyism allegations

    Boris Johnson has yet to appoint a successor to his adviser on ministerial standards, more than three months after the resignation of Sir Alex Allan.

  • Getting a 'COVID arm' rash after the Moderna vaccine might be itchy, but it's no big deal

    Some people have reported a red, raised rash that shows up days to a week after getting the Moderna shot and goes away quickly.

  • Cellphone records tie Proud Boys member to someone in Trump White House, NYT reports

    An anonymous source who is familiar with an FBI cellphone data report says there was communication between the two.

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.