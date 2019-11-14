Third Egyptian Rate Cut Extends Easing Cycle After Inflation Dip

(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

Egypt cut its main interest rates by a full percentage point on Thursday as the lowest inflation in almost a decade allowed the central bank’s third consecutive reduction to spur investment without dimming the allure of the world’s best carry trade.

The Monetary Policy Committee cut the deposit rate to 12.25% and the lending rate to 13.25%, the bank said in a statement. All but one of 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a decrease. The meeting may have been the last involving central bank Governor Tarek Amer, whose term is due to end Nov. 26 but could be renewed.

“Incoming data continued to confirm the moderation of underlying inflationary pressures, notwithstanding the expected impact of unfavorable base effects on near-term inflation rates,” the central bank said. “Accordingly, the MPC decided to cut key policy rates.”

The Arab world’s most populous nation has been on a mission to bring inflation under control after prices were sent rocketing by a currency devaluation and subsidy cuts enacted to seal a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. The future of the central bank’s easing cycle is now unclear, however, since inflation probably hit bottom for the year in October, reaching an annual 3.1%, a 10th of its level just two years ago.

A sharp deceleration in food costs helped fuel the slowdown, but so too did the statistical effect of a high base last year. That’s set to fade in coming months but will likely remain within the central bank’s target range of 9%, plus or minus 3 percentage points, by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Egypt’s fourth rate cut for 2019 is unlikely to dent the attractiveness of its carry trade, in which investors borrow in currencies where rates are low and invest in the local assets of countries where they’re high.

The country’s real borrowing costs -- the difference between its inflation and policy rates -- are among the highest of more than 50 economies tracked by Bloomberg. With a global move toward easing, Egypt has leeway to cut while keeping its debt yields attractive.

“Since the real yield continues to be significantly high, we expect foreign investments in fixed income not to be affected by the decision,” said Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Cairo-based Pharos Holding.

The reduction could also help the Middle East’s fastest-growing economy with its goals of boosting private investment and slashing debt-servicing. The government said this week it targets 6.4% growth in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has said he’d like the private sector’s share of gross domestic product to rise to 70% in the next five to seven years.

Recent cuts “provide appropriate support to economic activity,” the central bank said.

“It almost brings the rates back to pre-IMF program levels, which should provide support for a gradual recovery in private investments,” said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of research at Cairo-based investment bank EFG Hermes.

