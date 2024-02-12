Egypt reinforces security presence along Gaza border

Egyptian Army Soldiers stand guard at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Egypt has reinforced its security presence along the border with Gaza, witnesses and a security source told dpa on Monday. Gehad Hamdy/dpa

Security reinforcements and intensive security patrols were seen along the border, especially in the area of the Rafah crossing and the Kerem Shalom crossing, according to witnesses.

Security forces have been redeployed for reinforcement after Israel said on Friday that it would launch a military operation in the border city of Rafah, a security official told dpa.

The source also said maintenance operations are underway to increase the height of fences and reinforce barbed wire after damage from Israeli bombing of the crossing area.

