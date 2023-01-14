Egypt says ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor

This is a locator map for Egypt with its capital, Cairo. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said an Egyptian-British mission found the royal tomb in an ancient site on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Cairo.

He said initial examinations show that the tomb apparently belongs to the 18th Dynasty of Pharaonic Egypt, which spanned from 1550 B.C. to 1292 B.C.

The tomb is the latest in a series of ancient discoveries Egypt has touted in recent years in hopes of attracting more tourists. Egypt has been trying to revive its tourism sector, a major source of foreign currency. The sector is heavily reliant on the country’s ancient treasures.

Recommended Stories

  • LG Recalls TVs Over Risk of Injury or Death

    The electronics giant's customers are being warned to not use their televisions until a fix is made.

  • Sweden: Erdogan effigy 'act of sabotage' against NATO bid

    Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of Turkey's president was hung from a lamppost, as an act of “sabotage” against Sweden's bid to join NATO. The protest outside City Hall on Wednesday drew an angry backlash from Turkey, a NATO member which already had held off on approving Sweden's application to become part of the Western military alliance until the government in Stockholm satisfies its demands.

  • Ancient ostrich eggs found in southern Israeli desert

    Ostrich eggs estimated to be at least 4,000 years old have been found in Israel, archaeologists announced on Thursday, providing insight into the life of ancient peoples in the region.To Davis, the eggs could provide clues into the enigmatic lives of the ancients, whose lifestyle did not provide much lasting physical evidence.

  • Royal family may be buried in 2,000-year-old tombs unearthed on Chinese mountainside

    The collection of 21 tombs contained hundreds of artifacts, photos show.