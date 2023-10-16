Egypt Says Israel Must Take Stand That Allows Reopening of Rafah
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s government hasn’t “taken a stance” that would allow Egypt to reopen the Rafah border crossing, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Monday, stressing that his government has been looking to allow in vital aid from the start of the conflict.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Israel Latest: Army Says Hamas Officials Dead; Over 600,000 in Gaza Flee South
US Pushes to Contain Israel-Hamas War, Warns Iran About Escalation
Rite Aid Files for Bankruptcy as Debt Load, Opioid Risk Rise
Shoukry, speaking at a joint news conference with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, said the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt remained closed and that trucks laden with vital food, medical and other supplies were waiting at the north Sinai city of El-Arish.
“So far, unfortunately the Israeli government has not taken a stance that would allow the opening from Gaza to allow for both the passage of humanitarian aid or the departure of citizens from third countries,” Shoukry said.
France is in contact with Israeli officials to allow the passage of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Colonna said, adding that Hamas wasn’t allowing people to cross.
She stressed that the rights of both Israel and the Palestinians must be respected.
“Israel was attacked, and it has the right to defend itself — but while protecting civilians,” Colonna said. “The situation is serious and dangerous”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Wall Street’s Surprising Quest for Ways to Finance Coal Again
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.