Egypt Says Israel Must Take Stand That Allows Reopening of Rafah

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s government hasn’t “taken a stance” that would allow Egypt to reopen the Rafah border crossing, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Monday, stressing that his government has been looking to allow in vital aid from the start of the conflict.

Shoukry, speaking at a joint news conference with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, said the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt remained closed and that trucks laden with vital food, medical and other supplies were waiting at the north Sinai city of El-Arish.

“So far, unfortunately the Israeli government has not taken a stance that would allow the opening from Gaza to allow for both the passage of humanitarian aid or the departure of citizens from third countries,” Shoukry said.

France is in contact with Israeli officials to allow the passage of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Colonna said, adding that Hamas wasn’t allowing people to cross.

She stressed that the rights of both Israel and the Palestinians must be respected.

“Israel was attacked, and it has the right to defend itself — but while protecting civilians,” Colonna said. “The situation is serious and dangerous”

