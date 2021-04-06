Egypt says latest round of talks over Ethiopia dam fail

SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday the latest round of talks over Ethiopia’s massive dam project failed to make progress after Addis Abba rejected a Sudanese proposal to include international mediators.

Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said Ethiopia rejected the United States, European Union, the United Nations and the African Union playing a role in overseeing the negotiations.

Ethiopian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hafez said Ethiopia also rejected an Egyptian proposal to resume the talks with the Africa Union playing a mediating role, as it has played in previous talks.

The negotiations, held in Kinshasa, Congo, concluded Tuesday without a deal being reached, according a communique released after they finished.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, the current African Union chair, said “the Nile River must remain a fertile source of life and shared prosperity.”

The yearslong dispute over a giant dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary centers on the speed at which a planned reservoir is filled behind the dam.

Also in question is the method of its annual replenishment, and how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs. Another point of difference is how the three countries would settle any future disputes.

Egypt and Sudan want a legally binding agreement on the dam’s filling and operation, while Ethiopia insists on guidelines.

The talks in Kinshasa came a few days after Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said his country’s share of Nile River waters were “untouchable” — a stark warning apparently to Ethiopia, which is preparing for another stage of the dam’s filling later this year.

Egypt is a mostly desert country that depends on the Nile for almost all of its water needs. It fears that a quick fill would drastically reduce the Nile’s flow, with potentially severe effects on its agriculture and other sectors.

Ethiopia says the $5 billion dam is essential, arguing that the vast majority of its population lacks electricity. The dam will generate over 6,400 megawatts of electricity, a massive boost to the country’s current production of 4,000 megawatts.

__

Associated Press writer Jean Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt seeks settlement out of court for Suez Canal blockage

    The Suez Canal chief said Tuesday that authorities are negotiating a financial settlement with the owners of a massive vessel that blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week. Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie told The Associated Press he hoped talks with Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the Japanese owner of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given, will conclude without a lawsuit. The canal chief said last week the Suez Canal Authority was expecting more than $1 billion in compensation, warning the ship would not be allowed to leave the canal if the issue of damages turns into a legal dispute.

  • Editorial: Biden must undo Trump's original sin on the Iran nuclear deal

    Iran and the U.S. are finally talking, but not face-to-face

  • Ang Lee to Receive 2021 BAFTA Fellowship – Global Bulletin

    In today’s Global Bulletin, Ang Lee will be honored with this year’s BAFTA Fellowship; Locarno Pro opens the call for its Alliance 4 Development project platform; and Dandelooo’s “The Upside Down River” gets a PR boost as its creator wins the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award. AWARDS The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) […]

  • Education Department reviewing campus sex assault rules

    The Education Department on Tuesday moved forward with plans to revise federal rules around campus sexual assault, paving the way for an overhaul of a polarizing Trump-era policy that President Joe Biden has vowed to reverse. In a letter to the nation’s colleges and schools, the department said it will formally begin the process to amend federal rules around Title IX, the federal law that forbids sexual discrimination in education. Biden called for a broad review of sexual discrimination policies in March, and his executive order specifically requested scrutiny of rules finalized last year by then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

  • WHO does not back vaccination passports for now - spokeswoman

    The World Health Organization does not back requiring vaccination passports for travel due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. "We as WHO are saying at this stage we would not like to see the vaccination passport as a requirement for entry or exit because we are not certain at this stage that the vaccine prevents transmission," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said. The WHO now expects to review China's COVID-19 vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for possible emergency use listing around the end of April, Harris said.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner says they've been trying to do a 'Here's Negan' episode for years

    "TWD" showrunner Angela Kang speaks with Insider about Hilarie Burton's casting and wanting to do this episode since the graphic novel debuted.

  • More than 1,800 prisoners escape after Nigeria jail attack

    More than 1,800 inmates have escaped after a heavily armed gang attacked a prison in southern Nigeria using explosives, correctional authorities said Monday, in one of the West African country's largest jailbreaks.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Series to Document Invictus Games

    Prince Harry’s next on-screen appearance will look rather different from his last. While he was most recently on CBS alongside Meghan Markle in a revealing interview with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now focusing their efforts on their first project with Netflix through Archewell Productions since signing a deal with the streaming […]

  • Time for Tuchel to take tough decisions at Chelsea

    Thomas Tuchel's serene start as Chelsea manager came to a crashing halt as lowly West Bromwich Albion became the first visiting side to score five goals at Stamford Bridge in 10 years on Saturday.

  • Russia May Have a Secret Main Battle Tank

    The troubled T-14 Armata could give way to the mysterious Burlak, according to a leak.

  • 24-Year-Old Needed Double Lung and Kidney Transplants After 'Fighting for His Life' with COVID

    Despite having no preexisting conditions, the father of three was so sick that doctors thought “he would not make it”

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • Nine ways to thwart the Georgia 'voting rights' boycott

    From the panic, you’d think the 1965 Voting Rights Act had been nullified. The hyperbole over Georgia reforms betrays a lack of historical knowledge.

  • Australia and New Zealand to start quarantine-free travel

    Both nations have contained Covid outbreaks and maintained very low or near-zero infection rates.

  • Dubois scores twice as Jets beat Senators 4-3

    Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets (23-13-3), who had dropped three of four. Ottawa lost for the third time in four games.

  • Lil Nas X shares defiant message as he tops US chart

    The rapper celebrates that he's "still here" after escaping from "the lowest point in my life".

  • Remote working: Is Big Tech going off work from home?

    After much hype about working from home, some tech companies are getting cold feet.

  • Grant scores 21 vs. former team as Pistons dominate Thunder

    Jerami Grant scored 21 points against his former team, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-108 on Monday night. Grant played three seasons for the Thunder, and then was traded after the 2018-19 season. Josh Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya scored 14 points apiece for Detroit, which was coming off a 125-81 home loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday — the franchise’s worst defeat since a 44-point loss in 1994.

  • Italy's Draghi urges Libya to strictly maintain ceasefire

    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday urged the Libyan government to ensure that the country's ceasefire is maintained and strictly observed. In comments to the press alongside Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, Draghi said the two leaders had spoken about immigration and economic cooperation between the two countries with strong historic ties. For Libya "to be able to proceed with courage and decisiveness it is a prerequisite that the ceasefire must continue and be strictly observed," Draghi said after his first foreign trip since he took office in February.

  • Tool checks phone numbers from Facebook data breach

    A new online tool lets users check their phone numbers against the leaked database.