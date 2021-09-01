Egypt shooting leads to aggravated assault charge

Aug. 31—According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a shooting in Egypt Tuesday at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Saul Robinson, 70, of Gettis Road was arrested at the scene and is being charged with aggravated assault.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the unnamed victim was in stable condition and is being treated for multiple gunshot injuries.

This incident continues to be under investigation.

"I would like to credit deputy Leigh Ann Gray for her heroism today. She was able to apprehend the shooter, as well as lend medical aid to the gunshot victim until EMTs arrived on the scene," said Sheriff Kevin Crook.