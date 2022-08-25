Egypt’s SubsBase raises $2.4M for its subscription and recurring revenue management platform

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

The presence of various payment forms and providers is one reason why businesses in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region have operational challenges in managing revenue and collection.

These businesses often use outdated methods such as Excel sheets to keep a record of these collections, especially subscription-based ones, or build in-house automation systems, therefore, they miss out on vital data leading to loss of revenue and inefficiencies like hiring more accountants than required to manage collections.

SubsBase, a no/low-code platform, helps such businesses and removes their overhead by managing the full subscription life cycle of invoicing, payments, and notifications. The Egyptian startup has raised $2.4 million in seed funding led by Middle East and Africa-focused venture capital firm Global Ventures.

Other participating investors included HALA Ventures, P1 Ventures, Plus Venture Capital (+VC), Plug and Play, Ingressive Capital, Camel Ventures, and existing investors Falak Startups and Arzan Venture Capital.

SubsBase describes itself as the first and only subscription and recurring revenue management platform catering to the MENA region. The cloud-based platform helps subscription and recurring revenue-based businesses with the collection, operational, analytics, invoicing, and billing tools to manage their clients efficiently.

Per a statement shared with TechCrunch, SubsBase’s operational system enables clients to simplify and keep information organized and tasks straightforward, integrate multiple third-party software applications, and automate billing and invoicing of subscriptions.

“The problem these businesses face, even huge enterprise accounts, is that they have many people doing all the work manually and data is delayed one or two weeks from the date of actual payments, and that leads to loss of revenue,” said co-founder and CEO Mohamed Farag on a call with TechCrunch. “So once we jump in, we solve these problems by giving them one single tool and platform to use where everything is aggregated and real-time, allowing them to see and have a more visible outcome on their business, but also predict what’s going to happen and focus on their product instead of all of [those] operation headaches.”

The chief executive said SubsBase provides its platform to various customer segments and verticals. They are startups and SMEs (which he describes as the sweet spot for the company because of their purely SaaS businesses) and other businesses such as lenders, insurance companies, real estate companies and e-commerce companies with recurring payments. Some of its clients include Clakett, Mermaid, OLX and Zammit.

SubsBase has been growing 200% month over month since officially launching over a year ago, said Farag, who founded the company with chief business officer Sherif Aziz in 2020. On the call, the founders pointed out that in addition to “SubsBase running on SubsBase,” the platform also employs a subscription-based business model; it has three different plans with fixed fees from which clients can choose. Clients are also charged varying transaction fees on each plan.

Similar providers exist in the U.S. and Europe, including massive platforms like Chargebee and Recurly. Should any of these platforms expand into MENA, they’d need to integrate with the likes of Fawry, Paymob, and PayTabs, local payment providers already on the SubsBase platform, including global payment providers such as Stripe and PayPal. However, the localized nature of payments, where every region has its regulation and requirements, makes such an expansion plan seem unlikely and as such, SubsBase enjoys little or no competition in the region at the moment.

“Being localized and as a first-mover, we will be able to help these businesses grow and scale in the market as well as be able to cater to their future needs when they decide to go to other countries or grow operations in other countries. And then from there, we will grow our subscription base as well as enable more businesses to grow,” commented Farag.

Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the regions where SubsBase is keen on serving businesses. The chief executive said having pan-African investor Ingressive Capital -- the fund’s first in Egypt -- on its cap table will facilitate such plans.

With this new investment, the company is also looking to ramp up commercial and branding efforts across MENA. It is hiring for its operational sales, direct sales team, customer success team, and business development team, as well as increasing output in marketing and content, including educational content and podcasts, educating the market on the subscription economy and how it works.

“We are growing the team and resources to be able to cater to the demands we are seeing across the region,” Aziz said on the call. “We prioritize problems in a manner that helps them grow and catalyze the market with no-code features from one side of integration with other no-code platforms seamlessly so that people can and are encouraged to start building businesses with subscription models.”

The general partner at Global Ventures, Noor Sweid, highlighting reasons why the subscription management and recurring billing platform was backed, said his firm saw an attractive and unique value proposition that extends beyond subscription services to include an all-encompassing and convenient platform to manage any recurring payments, from small subscriptions to car loans.

“We are thrilled to back Mohamed and the team on their journey toward building the first subscription management platform for the region,” he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition

    ‘I wanted to invent something that was better, much better, than lithium-ion batteries,’ says lead researcher

  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

    Good things could be on the horizon when a stock surpasses the 200-day simple moving average. How should investors react?

  • St. Louis public company CEO continues buying spree, now owns a third of his company

    The CEO of Clayton-based online learning firm Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) has continued his buying spree of the company’s shares, acquiring more than $17 million in stock, boosting his ownership stake in the firm. He says the purchase reflect his bullishness about Nerdy’s prospects for growth and a rising share price, which has sagged since the company entered the public markets.

  • Performance Shipping Buys Its First LR2 Aframax Oil Product Tanker

    Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: PSHG) has agreed to purchase a 105,304 dwt LR2 Aframax oil product tanker, the M/T Alpine Amalia, from an unaffiliated third party, for a gross purchase price of $36.5 million. The tanker, which will be renamed M/T P. Aliki, was built-in 2010. It is expected to be delivered in November 2022. The company expects to finance the acquisition with cash-on-hand raised from its recent equity offerings and the incurrence of debt through a new senior secured facility. PS

  • Geely Premium EV Brand Zeekr Is Exploring IPO Options, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Zeekr Intelligent Technology Ltd. is considering an initial public offering and has asked investment banks for proposals, according to people familiar with the situation.The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.-backed company is exploring listing venues including the US and Hong Kong and hasn’t decided on the IPO size, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.The EV maker is the latest firm backed by billionaire Li Shufu looking to tap the growing investor

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • 3 Little-Known Perks of a Costco Executive Membership Subscription

    Big-box retailer Costco currently offers three levels of membership: Gold Star, Business, and Executive. At $120 per year, it may come as no surprise that the Executive Membership offers the most perks.

  • Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

    Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia? Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

    This has been a challenging year in every sense of the word for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors. In 2022, this shining light is stock splits. Since the beginning of the year, dozens of companies have announced and/or enacted stock splits.

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.