Egypt: Suez Canal ship case adjourned for compensation talks

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is anchored in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake. An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday, May 23, 2021, said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to uphold financial claims that led to the the seizure of the massive Ever Given that blocked the waterway in March. The authority and the ship's owners are in dispute as to whose fault it was that the ship ran aground and how much compensation should be paid. (AP Photo/Mohamed El-shahed, File)
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court on Saturday adjourned the case of a hulking cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. The move is to allow more time for negotiations aiming at resolving a financial dispute between the Suez Canal Authority and the vessel’s owner.

The dispute centers on the compensation amount the Suez Canal Authority is claiming for the salvage of the vessel Ever Given, which ran aground in March, blocking the crucial waterway for six days in March.

At first, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $550 million, the head of the canal authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, said in comments on a television program on Sunday.

The money would cover the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic, and lost transit fees for the week the Ever Given blocked the canal.

The vessel’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., and insurers said the demand is still too high. They previously had offered $150 million in compensation but that was rejected by the canal authority.

The Ismailia Economic Court adjourned the hearing to June 20, as the vessel’s owner submitted a new offer to settle the dispute out of court, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement.

The statement offered no further details.

Since it was freed, the Panama-flagged vessel, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been ordered by authorities to remain in a holding lake mid-canal as its owner and the canal authority try to settle the compensation dispute.

The two sides have traded blame for the vessel’s grounding.

The six-day blockage disrupted global shipping. Hundreds of ships waited in place for the canal to be unblocked, while some ships were forced to take the much longer route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip, requiring additional fuel and other costs.

About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, a pivotal source of foreign currency to Egypt. Some 19,000 vessels passed through the canal last year, according to official figures.

Recommended Stories

  • Ship suffers engine trouble in Suez Canal, no impact on traffic - SCA

    A container ship broke down in the Suez Canal on Friday but was refloated and repaired with no impact on traffic in the waterway, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said. The 353-metre (1,158-foot) Maersk Emerald experienced sudden engine failure near Ismailia during its passage southwards through the canal but was refloated by tugs and went to a waiting area for technical checks, the SCA and canal sources said. During the incident, some ships were diverted through a second lane created during an expansion of part of the canal completed in 2015, according to an SCA statement.

  • Lithuanian President Says Belarus Nuclear Plant Could Be Blackmail Instrument

    May.28 -- After the events of last weekend, Belarus' nuclear power plant should also be seen as a geopolitical weapon in the hands of the country's President, Alexander Lukashenko, said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. He also mentioned Russia is in a very good position to 'swallow' Belarus at this point and that NATO should be ready to take action at the Summit coming up in June. He spoke to Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua and Maria Tadeo on "Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition."

  • Backlash over Minsk incident takes Belarus airline to the brink

    The international response to the grounding of a Ryanair jet in Belarus and arrest of a dissident on the flight has delivered a heavy blow to state-run airline Belavia and its expansion plans. Only last month Belavia took delivery of a new Boeing 737 MAX as part of its strategy to offer more transit flights via Belarusian capital Minsk. Since the forced landing of Sunday's flight in Minsk, most of Belarus's neighbours and many other European nations have banned its flights.

  • OceanGate gets its Titan sub ready to begin expedition to Titanic shipwreck

    OceanGate is finally on the brink of beginning its first deep-sea dives to the Titanic, the world’s most famous shipwreck, 11 years after the company was founded. “I was reading somewhere that most overnight successes usually happen in about the 11th year,” the Everett, Wash.-based venture’s founder and CEO, Stockton Rush, told GeekWire. “So I’m hoping that is the case here.” Those 11 years haven’t all been about the Titanic: OceanGate has been regularly sending its submersibles into the depths of waters ranging from Seattle’s Elliott Bay and the Salish Sea to New York’s Hudson Canyon and the Andrea Doria’s resting… Read More

  • 96 Percent of People With Parkinson's Have This in Common, Study Says

    Detecting any illness early can make a huge difference in how it ultimately affects you, whether that means improving symptoms or potentially even saving your life. And that's the case with Parkinson's disease, which affects nearly one million people in the U.S., according to the Parkinson's Foundation. In the past two decades, death rates for Parkinson's among adults 65 and older has increased 57 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the good news is, there are some ways to detect the disease much earlier and better your chances of controlling it. In fact, research has shown there's one sign of Parkinson's disease that affects 96 percent of patients and it can appear a decade before any of the more well-known symptoms occur. To see the common early sign of Parkinson's that you should watch out for, read on.RELATED: 40 Subtle Signs Your Body Is Telling You Something's Seriously Wrong. Loss of smell is one of the most common and earliest signs of Parkinson's disease. According to a 2011 study published in the journal Parkinson's Disease, more than 96 percent of Parkinson's patients have significant olfactory dysfunction. But it often goes unnoticed because it's not accompanied by other more typical symptoms. "It can come on many years, up to decades before the other symptoms start," certified neurologist Huma U. Sheikh, MD, told Best Life.According to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, most people don't notice a diminished or lost sense of smell at first, but later, when they develop more well-known symptoms of Parkinson's, they recall "years or even decades earlier their ability to smell decreased."Noticing and reporting a loss of smell earlier on can benefit you and help your health provider address your condition. Sheikh notes that your smell may not completely disappear but just decrease, so any diminished ability to smell is worth bringing up to your doctor. Some experts believe Parkinson's begins in the nose. Experts have long suggested that loss of smell is an early sign of Parkinson's because that's where the disease begins. An Aug. 2020 study published in the journal Brain Pathology gathered evidence that seems to support this. "Olfactory dysfunction may not just be a sign of broader neural damage, but rather may have a more direct linkage to the generation of the disorder itself," the study authors from Florida Atlantic University said in a statement.The olfactory system is exposed to various toxins in the environment from bacteria, viruses, mold, dust, pollen, and chemicals. These toxins can result in an inflammatory response in the nose and from there, the inflammation can spread and activate inflammatory cells deep in the brain. And that inflammation can contribute to the development and progression of Parkinson's and other degenerative diseases. The Michael J. Fox Foundation suggests that clumps of the protein alpha-synuclein, a trademark of Parkinson's, likely first form in the olfactory system before migrating to the brain.RELATED: If You Can't Smell This, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says. Additional subtle signs of Parkinson's affect other areas of your face. While a loss of smell is likely to occur much earlier than other symptoms of Parkinson's, it's worth keeping an eye out for other common symptoms of the disease, like tremors, a fixed facial expression, small handwriting, and not blinking as often, according to Sheikh. She adds that a loss of taste can occur but is less common.According to the Parkinson's Foundation, other more obvious signs include trouble walking, constipation, low voice, dizziness, fainting, and hunching over. If you notice any of these symptoms, bring them up to your doctor. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. A loss of smell doesn't necessarily mean you have Parkinson's. While most people with Parkinson's have a loss of smell, that doesn't mean most people with diminished smell have Parkinson's. As we know now with COVID-19, a loss of smell can be the result of many illnesses, so it's worth talking to your doctor before jumping to conclusions.The Mayo Clinic lists dozens of reasons your sense of smell could be obstructed, including smoking, a deviated septum, nasal polyps, aging, diabetes, poor nutrition, various medications, and multiple sclerosis.RELATED: If You Lose This Feeling, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says.

  • This Otherworldly ‘Darth Vader House’ in Houston Could Be Yours for $4.3 Million

    You say Imperial station, we say home.

  • Mass grave unearthed at Nazi concentration camp in Russia

    Some 8,500 people – including Red Army soldiers, women and children – believed to have died at Dulag-191 over course of Second World War

  • Beer bottle note among artifacts found in Michigan Central Station by Ford's renovators

    Since acquiring Michigan Central Station, Ford has been hard at work restoring the property to its former glory. One — a beer bottle containing a handwritten note from 1913 — stood out. Ford historians believe it was left intentionally.

  • Millions of dollars await Cuba's missing baseball ace

    The riches that await Cesar Prieto could be vast. But for one of the most talented Cuban baseball players of his generation to seize a lucrative multi-million dollar professional contract he must first re-emerge from hiding. After disappearing into a waiting car just hours after touching down with the national team in America, his whereabouts have been a mystery since Thursday. His own government, meanwhile, stands humiliated. Mr Prieto, 22, is arguably the most high profile Cuban sportsman to defect to the US since José Abreu in 2016, but he follows many hundreds of compatriots, very few of whom succeed. The Cuban team is in the United States to take part in a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics. There had been fears they would fail to get visas because the US embassy in Havana has been closed to all but emergency consular services since 2018 with visa requests handled in other countries.

  • Indonesia ferry catches fire at sea; all 195 aboard safe

    A large ferry with nearly 200 people on board caught fire Saturday while traveling to a remote island in northeastern Indonesia, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea but causing no casualties, officials said. The KM Karya Indah was in the Molucca Sea heading for Sanana, a port on the island of Limafatola, when the fire broke out at around 7 a.m. local time, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general. The blaze began 15 minutes after the vessel had departed Ternate, the provincial capital of North Maluku province.

  • Iberian lynx is back from brink of extinction

    The Iberian lynx is back from the brink of extinctionLocation: Donana, SpainThe population rose above 1,000 in Spain and Portugal last yearafter 414 cubs were born under a joint breeding programSource: Spanish Ministry of Environment(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) CONSERVATION COORDINATOR OF WWF SPAIN LUIS SUAREZ SAYING:This is very good news, especially considering that 20 years ago we started from a population of less than 100 specimens cornered in two territories. It means that it is growing, expanding and meeting the conservation objectives."The initiative was launched in 2002 when the number of Iberian lynx plungedto just 94 in Spain and zero in Portugaldue to farming, poaching and road accidents(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) CONSERVATION COORDINATOR OF WWF SPAIN LUIS SUAREZ SAYING:"It is very important that we have a large number of breeding females, this year we have exceeded 230 breeding females. It is fundamental because they are the ones that rule the territory, the ones that mark the future of the population, the ones that reproduce and breed. The objective is to continue increasing these reproductive females, to reach 750 to consider that the population is completely out of any risk, because we must remember that the lynx is a species that is in danger of extinction."

  • Police Arrest Suspects in 3 Separate Robberies of Elderly Asians on Same Day in SF

    Authorities arrested three suspects connected to three separate robberies against elderly Asian people on the same day in San Francisco, the SFPD announced on Thursday. The first incident: The SFPD responded to a call for an attempted robbery against a 68-year-old Asian man at a bus stop at Geary Boulevard and Fillmore Street in Japantown on May 14, according to CBS San Francisco. Authorities identified the suspect as Pete Vines, 24, on May 21.

  • Follow Will Smith's fitness journey

    Will Smith said earlier this month that he was in "the worst shape of" his life and is opening up about his road back to being fit.

  • Where was Friends filmed? Cast return to original location in reunion special

    Sitcom wasn’t filmed in New York City

  • NBA star James Donaldson stands tall and bares all in run for Seattle mayor

    After losing everything, the Norfolk-born former NBA All-Star nearly took his own life. Now he wants to lead the city where he was saved James Donaldson played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Sonics, Clippers, Mavericks, Knicks and Jazz, making the All-Star team in 1988. Photograph: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images The tallest mayoral candidate in Seattle history, 7ft 2in James Donaldson, backs a beat-up Saturn SUV into an angled parking spot in the cacophonous neighborhood of Georgetown, where modest homes and a row of restaurants share space with a massive airstrip, multiple sets of railroad tracks and a freeway entrance ramp. Planes, trains and automobiles – the urban symphony. “Georgetown is the noisiest neighborhood,” says the 63-year-old Donaldson after sitting down at an outdoor table at All City Coffee, clad in sport sandals, khaki shorts and a gray Washington State University sweatshirt. Donaldson, a military brat who was born in England, played basketball at WSU, and started his 14-year NBA career in 1980 on the other side of the state with the now-defunct Seattle Supersonics. (After a dubious hijacking by a shifty crew of Dust Bowl oilmen, they are now known as the Oklahoma City Thunder.) For Donaldson, who holds the NBA record for most games played (957) without ever attempting a three-point shot, squeezing into a normal-sized human’s chair is like a normal-sized human squeezing into a kindergartener’s chair. His demeanor is cerebral and soothing; if he could get paid to read people to sleep, Donaldson would make top dollar. As for the Saturn, he had to have the seat moved back, which is par for the course for any vehicle he’s ever driven. This is Donaldson’s second run for mayor of Seattle, a city which seems to lurch further leftward with every passing year. The first time he ran, in 2009, he finished a disappointing fourth and failed to emerge from the primary election. But still, life was good. He was a well-respected businessman, with six physical therapy clinics and a side venture that saw him traveling to China, where he met his wife and her son. He owned a home in a nice neighborhood and served on the board of directors for the National Basketball Retired Players Association. James Donaldson has gone from athlete to politician. Photograph: James Donaldson “I had lived a very charmed life,” he says. “I had no problems, no issues.” But then, one day in 2015, “the whole table went upside down”. That was when Donaldson – a vegetarian and non-drinker who was, to that point, the portrait of health – suffered an aortic dissection, a heart problem that is common among tall people. Donaldson underwent open-heart surgery, the first of four major heart procedures over the next few years. Unable to manage his businesses, he trusted others to do it for him – and they failed. His mother died and his wife left him, taking her son with her. Donaldson declared bankruptcy and had his house foreclosed upon. He now lives in a one-bedroom apartment. “I’d lost my purpose: I was no longer a business owner, I was no longer a husband, I no longer had a healthy nest egg waiting for me in retirement,” says Donaldson, who grew so depressed that he contemplated suicide, going as far as to plan the method. “I had everything all worked out. It was just a matter of when,” he recalls. “I started getting these impulsive voices and I’ve never really been an impulsive kind of guy. I’d always been very thoughtful and methodical. That was the scariest part, when those impulsive voices told me to go ahead and do it.” Rather than take his own life, Donaldson called his doctor, who got him to see a psychotherapist. Donaldson also leaned heavily on longtime friends like Tim Johnson, a commercial realtor who helped him open one of his physical therapy locations, and Chuck Wright, a mental-health professional who would regularly provide counseling at one of Donaldson’s other clinics. “I visited him in the hospital quite a few times and watched him fight that, but it seemed to me that that really took a toll on his emotions and his mental health,” recalls Johnson. “I watched him just seem tortured by that depression. I’ve had a few friends over the years struggle with that and a couple who have committed suicide, and thought to myself, if I could ever be involved with a friend who was struggling with that, there was nothing I wouldn’t do to help. Then I watched him lose his wife, lose his business, lose everything, really. So, I would call him maybe at a time I normally wouldn’t call him just to see how he was doing. Quite a few of those times, he’d say, ‘Not doing good.’ He’s honest; he says it the way it is.” Adds Wright, who often counsels first responders, “James knew I dealt with people who were suicidal. He reached out to three to four of us and used us as his resource. I credit him with reaching out; we can’t help people who don’t reach out. Police officers, when they need help, they call for backup. We were James’ backup. He’d call me and I’d call him at maybe 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning. It’s dark and the curtains are figuratively and realistically closed and the only person you’re talking to is yourself, and you’re not giving yourself good advice.” Donaldson is a lifelong Democrat who, by his own admission, doesn’t “necessarily toe the party line”. To wit, unlike many of his mayoral rivals in a crowded field, he is stridently pro-police, feeling that they should be fully funded and given quarterly breaks from their beats to undergo enhanced training and mental-health counseling. And his campaign consultant, Alex Hays, is a Republican, which betrays a strategy to attract moderate and center-right voters who feel that City Hall is wildly out of step with everyday people on issues like homelessness, transportation and public safety. We need mental-health professionals of color who identify with people culturally and ideologically and traditionally. But while he respects Hays, longtime Seattle writer and historian Knute ‘Skip’ Berger thinks the consultant could be a potential liability for Donaldson. “I think it could hurt him –and that’s no rap on Alex,” Berger says. “Alex is a smart guy, so I can see why that would be appealing. But it’s a political negative in Seattle for anyone who’s consorted with Republicans.” Donaldson hasn’t attended a therapy session for two years, but he still talks to Wright and other friends in the mental health field regularly. While he believes formal counseling helped him turn things around, Donaldson, who’s Black, laments that the therapists he got connected with were younger white individuals who “had absolutely nothing in common with me”. This is why Donaldson, who runs a charitable foundation, has made it his mission to encourage more people of color to pursue careers in mental health, an endeavor – which would include a college scholarship fund – that Wright agrees is much-needed. “We need mental-health professionals of color who identify with people culturally and ideologically and traditionally,” Donaldson says. Donaldson says there’s also a stigma surrounding mental health that’s long inhibited communities of color – and men in general. “Traditionally, culturally and historically, communities of color have not readily accepted that mental health is an issue. We’ve handed so much of this over to God,” Donaldson, an active churchgoer, observes. “African American culture – we’re so locked into this ever-caring God symbol, that he’ll take care of us and we don’t need to reach out to other people. That’s OK to a certain point, but God also gives us the wisdom to make good decisions for ourselves. I reached out to my doctor. Not my pastor, not my preacher – my doctor. My doctor got me on track with medication, which is another thing we’re fearful of, and with counseling, which is another thing we’re fearful of.” “I want people to see a taller-than-life African American man speaking about these things, crying about these things,” adds Donaldson, his eyes welling up with tears. “In general, it’s tough for guys to open up. We all grow up with the mindset of little boys don’t cry, suck it up, quit whining, quit crying, quit complaining. Competitive athletes are even a level above all that because you don’t dare show anybody that you have a weakness or some vulnerabilities. And that carries over into our real life after sports.” In real life, Donaldson says, “I feel like I’m better than ever before in so many regards even though I have fewer material things. When I ran [for mayor] in 2009, I was a successful business guy, former Sonic, nice guy, community guy – and that was about it. I don’t think people could really relate to me. I never really understood what mental-health issues were about until I went through it. Now, I feel like I have the ability to put myself in everybody’s shoes and situations and be able to relate to that. And if they know my story, they can sense that.” In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. In the UK, the Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is on 13 11 14.

  • Padres score 7 in 11th, beat Astros 10-3; SD now 7-0 vs AL

    Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham both homered, then helped out with an RBI each in a seven-run 11th inning that sent the San Diego Padres over the Houston Astros 10-3 on Friday night. The Padres improved to an MLB-best 7-0 in interleague play this season. The Astros have lost five of six overall.

  • Chase Elliott says new spotter has ‘fit in with our team’

    Chase Elliott has cousin Trey Poole serving as his spotter after NASCAR suspended the team's regular spotter.

  • La Porte High School student who died by suicide to be recognized at graduation

    Charisma Garza's parents will receive her diploma and her name will appear in the graduation program after her friends petitioned the district to change its decision.

  • A Survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre Says Her Family Is Still Trying to Break Its Curse, 100 Years Later

    100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Fletcher's family still grapples with the economic devastation and trauma

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’