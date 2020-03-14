Egypt suspends schools, universities for two weeks from Sunday

CAIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - Egypt will suspend schools and universities for two weeks starting March 15 amid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also called for a 100 billion Egyptian pound ($6.38 billion) fund to finance the state's "comprehensive plan" for tackling the disease, the statement said.

The country has so far registered 93 cases of the new coronavirus, with two fatalities. ($1 = 15.6700 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Mohamed Waly; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Catherine Evans)