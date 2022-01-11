Egypt’s World-Beating Bonds Poised for an Influx of Passive Cash

Selcuk Gokoluk
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s red-hot bond market has made it a favorite of emerging-market investors, and they’re counting on another year of big gains.

Most Read from Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will add Egypt to a group of bond indexes this month, setting the market up to receive an influx of cash from passive money managers. Investors have already been enticed by Egypt’s hefty interest rates, which rank as the highest in the world after adjusting for inflation.

With global bond markets reeling from losses as the Federal Reserve turns hawkish, Egypt is looking like a bright spot for investors. Local bonds have returned 2% since December, making it one of only a handful of emerging markets that’s delivered a positive performance.

PineBridge Investments and Renaissance Capital say they expect the strong performance to continue and predict double-digit gains in 2022 -- adding to last year’s 13% return, which was the second-best in the world and compared with an average loss of 1.2% for local emerging market debt.

Local-currency bonds from the North African nation may return 17% this year, according to Anders Faergemann, a money manager at PineBridge in London.

“The disinflation process is still intact and the exchange rate is fairly valued,” he said.

In the long run, Egypt’s bond market track record is even better. Its local bonds have returned 156% in dollar terms over the past five years as reforms under deals with the International Monetary Fund and financing from Gulf Arab allies attracted inflows. That compares with 26% for Bloomberg’s emerging market index and even beats the S&P 500 index, which returned 133%.

Its dollar bonds are another story, with hard-currency debt bearing the brunt of risks from rising Treasury yields and the country’s deficits. Having lost 8% last year, investors now demand an extra premium to hold Egypt’s dollar debt -- which at 578 basis points is similar to Iraq and higher than Gabon and Pakistan.

Real Rates

Still, the country’s local currency bonds are bucking the global trend of negative returns as inflation remains below central bank rates. Egypt’s so-called real interest rate -- the difference between its deposit rate and inflation -- is 2.35%, compared with negative 6.55% for the U.S.

“With real rates that high, we don’t think the Fed raising rates modestly this year will be a key driver for Egypt bonds,” said Jim Barrineau, New York-based head of emerging-market debt at Schroders. “The ability to keep inflation relatively contained has been key.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Libya’s Oil Output Rebounds as Militias Reopen Biggest Field

    (Bloomberg) -- Libya’s oil production has recovered to 1 million barrels a day after militias ended a three-week blockade of several western fields, including the nation’s biggest, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff:

  • App Store Developers Made About $60 Billion in 2021, Apple Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said that developers have generated more than $260 billion in revenue since the App Store launched in 2008, up about $60 billion from the figure it reported a year ago. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-

  • Signal’s Marlinspike Stepping Down as CEO of Messaging App

    (Bloomberg) -- Moxie Marlinspike, the longtime chief executive officer of the encrypted messaging app Signal, announced that he is replacing himself.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronMa

  • Cerberus to Sell Large Stakes in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest shareholders in German banking giants is scaling back an investment that hasn’t panned out in the last four years. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronCe

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

    Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.'s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double in 2022 After Being Cut in Half Last Year

    A lot of names you know -- including Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) -- took big steps back in 2021. Zillow, Peloton, and Teladoc would have to more than double to get back to where they were at start of last year.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • India rupee at 2-month closing high; 10-year yield at 2-yr peak

    The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months aided by dollar inflows, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit fresh two-year highs as it tracked an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and global crude oil prices. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose to a two-year high of 1.808% following a mixed jobs report and as investors start pricing in earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • Russell Wilson and Ciara's fashion startup gets cash infusion

    The House of LR&C, a Seattle-based fashion startup founded by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara, plans to raise between $20 million and $50 million this spring for its series A funding.The range of that fundraising total gives it a rough valuation of between three and five times the company's revenue, its CEO Christine Day tells Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The company also just closed an oversubscribed convertible note, she said.

  • As stock market unravels Monday, here’s the level the Nasdaq Composite needs to defend to avoid a correction

    The Nasdaq heads for a fifth straight decline on Monday, with that drop in the technology-laden index putting it in jeopardy of falling into correction.

  • 30 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now for a Home-Run Swing

    If you've got some money socked away for a truly speculative, high-upside swing, here are 30 of Wall Street's most bullish calls.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Continue to Crush the Market in 2022

    Market volatility can be unnerving for folks looking for a calm way to accomplish their 2022 financial goals. Ford (NYSE: F), Textron (NYSE: TXT) and Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) are three growth stocks that could continue to crush the market in 2022.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.