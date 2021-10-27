Moscow-bound EgyptAir flight returns after threat message

·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — A Moscow-bound EgyptAir flight returned to the Egyptian capital shortly after takeoff Wednesday after a threatening message was found onboard, authorities said.

A statement by Egypt’s flagship airline said flight MS728 had returned safely to Cairo International Airport some 22 minutes after takeoff. The flight was heading to the Russian capital, it said.

Citing an unnamed official, the statement said the written message was found on a seat of the Airbus A220-300. It did not elaborate on the content of the message.

EgyptAir said it did not immediately know who wrote the message and that “all necessary measures are being taken.”

All flights between Moscow and Cairo were suspended for 2 1/2 years after the local affiliate of the Islamic State group downed a plane over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, shortly after the aircraft took off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The flights between the two capitals were resumed in April 2018 after Egypt beefed up security at Cairo’s international airport. But Russia only allowed resumption of flights between its territory and Sinai's Red Sea resorts in August, after a nearly six-year hiatus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill

    Pharmaceutical company Merck agreed to allow other drug makers to produce its COVID-19 pill, in a move aimed at helping millions of people in poorer countries get access to the potentially life-saving drug, a United Nations-backed public health organization said on Wednesday. The Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement that it had signed a voluntary licensing agreement for molnupiravir with Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The agreement will allow the Medicines Patent Pool to grant further licenses to qualified companies who are approved to make the drug.

  • Brian Laundrie – update: Police deny ‘false reports’ that DNA of remains did not match Gabby Petito fiance

    Latest updates as investigation continues

  • Fears of rising baguette prices pose crunch for the French

    A hike in the cost of wheat is alarming French households who fear a possible rise in the price of the prized baguette, seen by many as a barometer of the country's economic health. Many boulangeries around France are putting up signs, warning customers that the long, crunchy staple could be going up in price by 3 to 5 centimes (4 to 6 cents), from its average of about 89 centimes (just over $1). The baguette is precious.

  • Exclusive-U.S. battery startup Redwood Materials sets deal with Korea's L&F

    Redwood Materials has forged an alliance with Korean battery materials maker L&F Co that the four-year-old Nevada startup believes can transform it into one of the world's largest battery component manufacturers over the next decade. In a multi-year deal, Redwood will use L&F's design and manufacturing technology at a new $1 billion U.S. facility to make enough battery cathodes to supply up to 1 million electric vehicles a year by 2025 and more than 5 million by 2030, Redwood told Reuters on Wednesday. The L&F partnership is the latest element in Redwood Chief Executive J.B. Straubel's vision of building a "closed loop" or circular supply chain for EV batteries, from raw materials to recycling.

  • Did Beverly Hills police target Black shoppers on Rodeo Drive? What records, emails show

    Did Beverly Hills police unit target Black people on Rodeo Drive? What we've learned

  • No Haaland, no problem as cup holders Dortmund advance

    Thorgan Hazard netted twice as holders Borussia Dortmund advanced in the German Cup Tuesday with a 2-0 home win over Ingolstadt without striker Erling Braut Haaland, who is sidelined by injury.

  • PM Lee welcomes Australia’s assurance on AUKUS amid China’s fears over 3-nation pact

    PM Lee Hsien Loong has welcomed Australia’s assurance that AUKUS aims to promote a “stable and secure” Asia Pacific amid China’s concerns over the pact.

  • Biden’s $500m Saudi deal contradicts policy on ‘offensive’ weapons, critics say

    Arms contract will allow Saudi Arabia to maintain attack helicopters despite previous use against Houthis in Yemen Biden at the state department in February, when he announced that he was ending so-called ‘offensive’ weapons to Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock The Biden administration’s new $500m military contract with Saudi Arabia contradicts the spirit of the White House’s public policy to bar all “offensive” weapons sales to the kingdom for use against the Houthis

  • Biden's 24/7 port operations aren't working because truckers aren't showing up to collect cargo, data suggests

    Clogged up warehouses and a lack of available chassis mean that truckers can't collect cargo from crowded ports, experts say.

  • Heathrow’s pandemic losses hit £3.4bn

    The west London airport said it is continuing to lose money despite reducing its operating costs by more than 30%.

  • Podcast: Stuck for days in L.A.'s biggest traffic jam

    Sailors on cargo ships spend months at sea. Now, a shipping bottleneck and lack of access to COVID vaccines have them stuck on their vessels.

  • Woman struck by school bus in Boston

    A woman walking her dog was struck by a school bus in Mattapan early Tuesday morning.

  • Tri-Rail returns to full service

    Tri-Rail returns to full service

  • Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation

    A woman was struck and killed by a bus in Mattapan early Tuesday.

  • Greenpeace Challenges EU to Ban Short Flights, Beef Up Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- Environmental group Greenpeace called on the European Union to ban short flights on routes where a train journey under six hours is available, in a sign of growing pressure on governments to take bolder steps to avert climate disaster. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking